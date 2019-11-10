CUYAMA
Two motorcyclists suffer major injuries in crash
Two motorcyclists suffered major injuries Saturday in an early morning crash on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire received a report of a vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. and dispatched an engine and a rescue ambulance to the scene.
Units arrived to find two motorcyclists with severe injuries following a collision with a car, a County Fire spokesman said.
It wasn't clear if there were two motorcycles or two people on one motorcycle involved in the crash.
On of the injured was transported to a hospital by ambulance while the other was airlifted by a CalSTAR helicopter.
The County Fire spokesman said no further information was available Saturday afternoon.
SANTA MARIA
Nipomo founder topic for descendant at Heart of Valley
Orcutt Union School District administrator Joe Dana will speak about early Central Coast pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana during the next Heart of the Valley presentation Nov. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
William Dana was granted the 38,888-acre Rancho Nipomo in 1837 and is considered the founder of Nipomo, where his original adobe home still stands.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
Cottage Hospital to offer ‘HeartSaver’ CPR class
Santa Ynez Valley residents over 14 years old can learn how to save a life in Cottage Health’s local “HeartSaver” adult CPR class on Friday, Nov. 22.
The class will be presented from noon to 3 p.m. in the front conference room of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
The “HeartSaver” class covers cardiopulmonary resuscitation as well as foreign body airway obstruction plus instruction on how to use an automated external defibrillator on anyone over the age of 8, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Attendees will also learn the links in the American Heart Association’s "Chain of Survival," including the importance of dialing 911 in a cardiac emergency, the spokeswoman said.
The class is appropriate for nonprofessional caregivers and those who want to learn those skills. Participants will receive a course completion card upon successfully finishing the class.
The class fee is $25 per person, and space is very limited, the spokeswoman said.
Preregistration is required before Nov. 20 and can be completed online by visiting www.cottagehealth.org/classes-events/ or by calling 805-569-7325.
SOLVANG
Elementary school district has opening on board
Solvang Elementary School District board of trustees will make a provisional appointment to the board to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.
The appointment will be for a vacancy with a term ending in December 2022, said Emily Pakulski, executive assistant to the superintendent.
Persons interested in applying for the provisional appointment must submit a written application to the district office no later than 9a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters and reside within the Solvang School District boundary.
Written applications will be reviewed by a committee to determine eligibility, Pakulski said.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open session of the board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, when trustees will accept oral or written input from the public.
The provisional appointment will be made by a majority vote of the board, Pakulski said.
For more information, contact Pakulski at 688-4810, ext. 4453, or epakulski@solvangschool.org.