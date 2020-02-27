County Lines: Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after yearlong investigation

A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram each of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded handgun, bags of pills that were a combination of Tylenol and fentanyl and more than $2,000 in cash.

Sheriff's deputies stopped Talaugon's car at 2 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 100 block of South Street to serve a search warrant on the vehicle that allegedly yielded approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, baggies containing a substance suspected to be heroin and $4,000 in cash.

After detectives served the search warrant on the South Street house, they allegedly seized three-quarters of a kilogram of heroin, scales and packaging indicative of narcotics trafficking and two handguns.

In all, investigators seized narcotics valued at a total of $617,000.

Investigators believe Moore and Talaugon had a network of people bringing narcotics directly from Mexico to San Luis Obispo County, Cipolla said.

Both men were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of controlled substances for sale and possession of loaded weapons.

The investigation was aided by the SLO County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.