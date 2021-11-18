LOMPOC
Two juvenile suspects arrested in shooting homicide
Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and related crimes in the shooting death of one man and injury of another person just after noon Oct. 17, the Lompoc Police Department said.
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Nov. 8 in Lompoc, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 16 in Santa Maria in the killing of 27-year-old Tony Villa and the wounding of another individual in the 500 block of North M Street, Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.
Villa was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Both boys were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang, dissuading a witness or victim and use of a firearm during a gang crime, Magallon said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Community discussion on Buellton micro-unit project set for Saturday
Real estate developer Ed St. George has scheduled a community meeting Saturday to discuss plan changes to a potential 55 micro-unit work/live campus project on Buellton's Industrial Way, adjacent to housing area Rancho de Maria.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Buellton Recreation Center, 301 Second St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
The project, dubbed RD&E (Research Development and Entrepreneurship) by St. George, is estimated to span 3.4 acres along Industrial Way and include seven buildings. Five of the buildings will be work/live dwellings, while a sixth building will house a community gym and lecture and conference hall. The seventh building would be set aside as a short-term residence hall for visiting college students, professors and lecturers.
A central courtyard and sustainable walking trails also are part of the overall design.
Prior to officially proposing the project to city officials, St. George has been focused on gauging local interest through outreach that includes discussions with nearby residents who would be most impacted by the project.
SANTA MARIA
Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair coming to Elks Lodge
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 is bringing back its annual Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair with a lineup of vendors Sunday.
This year's holiday shopping event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lodge and will feature over 50 craft and gift vendors, food and baked items for purchase, a raffle, and a community food and toy drive.
Handmade goods available for purchase will range from quilts and jewelry to candles and home decor.
Admission to the fair is free, and all attendees will receive a ticket to enter into a raffle to receive door prizes every hour. The first 50 families to arrive will also receive a goodie bag.
Residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate as well as new unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is located 1309 N. Bradley Road.
SANTA MARIA
Library receives $1K grant for Native American celebration packs
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. and the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation have awarded a $1,000 grant to the city's public library system to fund the creation of youth Native American Heritage Celebration packs.
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month in November, each pack provides information on local Native American heritage sites and where to visit to learn more about local tribes, as well as a book written by a Native American author.
"The books and packs will encourage children to understand and respect people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, and connect families to the library and community," city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The packs are available this month at the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches, and via the Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile, according to van de Kamp.
Questions may be directed to Librarian II Kaela Villalobos in the Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.