County Lines: Two injured in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Two injured in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt
The eastbound lane of Highway 1 is open but the westbound lane remains closed at Solomon Road in Orcutt following a single-vehicle rollover crash with a fuel leak and power lines down, according to emergency radio traffic and the California Highway Patrol incident website.
About 10 gallons of fuel leaked from the vehicle that apparently struck a utility pole, partially downing an electric line, according to the CHP website.
CHP units are at the scene, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is also responding for the power line that was knocked loose and left hanging, apparently sparking a small fire that has been extinguished.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department also has three units on the scene.
According to radio communications, two people were injured in the vehicle that was allegedly traveling at high speed when the crash occurred just after 11 a.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
BMW, Dodge collide head-on east of Cachuma on Hwy 154
Three people have been injured in a head-on collision on Highway 154 about 2 miles east of Cachuma Lake, according to emergency responders on the scene.
One person suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries when a westbound BMW X3 collided with an eastbound silver Dodge RAM about 3:55 p.m., sending both vehicles over the side of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol incident website.
The CHP said the BMW ended up 30 feet below the highway.
In addition to CHP, a Los Padres National Forest fire truck and a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office unit are at the scene, and an ambulance is also responding.
A CalSTAR helicopter was en route but was canceled after the victims were examined.
LOMPOC
Francisco Garcia was unintended target of gang-related shooting
A Lompoc man who was killed last week was the unintended target of a gang-related shooting on West Chestnut Avenue, according to a police spokesman.
Francisco Garcia, 30, was shot and killed July 27 shortly after 8 a.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Four suspects were arrested in Lompoc, including 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, of Solvang; two 16-year-old juveniles; and a 15-year-old juvenile. The three juveniles are from Lompoc, according to Magallon.
Cruz was arrested in the 700 block of North Third Street, while one juvenile was released at his residence on Crown Circle and the other two juveniles were arrested in the 700 block of North E Street.
Cruz's booking photo was not released to the public because the case is still under investigation, according to Magallon.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lompoc Police at 805-736-2341, ext. 6161.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vandenberg Air Force Base to host test launch of Minuteman III missile
Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to host an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The launch of the ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, is scheduled for a window between 12:21 and 6:21 a.m. The test was announced Monday morning by the 30th Space Wing.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
SANTA MARIA
Library's new bookmobile taking preview tour Wednesday
Santa Maria Public Library will conduct a preview tour Wednesday of its new bookmobile, “SMPL To Go,” which will more directly serve a variety of neighborhoods throughout the community, a city spokesman said.
The driving tour will leave the library at approximately 11 a.m. and will pause at each tour site before proceeding to the next location, the spokesman said.
The sites are as follows, in order of arrival:
First stop will be Central Plaza Apartments at 200 N. McClelland St., followed by Ted Zenich Gardens at 1034 E. Chapel St., Evans Park at 200 W. Williams St., Preisker Park at 330 Hidden Pines Way and the Boys and Girls Club at 901 N. Railroad Ave.
The bookmobile will then proceed to the Residences at Depot Street at 205 N. Depot St., the YMCA at 3400 Skyway Drive, Broadway Pavillion Shopping Center at South Broadway and McCoy Lane, and end the tour at Rancho Hermosa at 235 E. Inger Drive.
“SMPL To Go” is partially funded by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Santa Maria Public Library and its branches currently are open only for sidewalk pickup service as part of the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, but it offers digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks, available 24 hours a day.
Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and applications for a free library card are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
For more information, call Dawn Jackson at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319.
