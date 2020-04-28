County Lines: Two injured during gang-related shooting early Sunday

A sign posted on the cabinet doors states, "Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed."

The project was introduced to the community on April 15 in partnership with local resident Candice Signa.

Buellton Garage is located at 320 Central Ave., Buellton.

LOMPOC

City seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park

The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.

Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.

The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.

The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.