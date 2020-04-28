County Lines: Two injured during gang-related shooting early Sunday

LOMPOC
Two injured during gang-related shooting early Sunday
A gang-related shooting in Lompoc early Sunday left two people injured at a residence on North J Street and now is being investigated as an attempted murder.
Lompoc Police responded to numerous reports of shots fired in the area of 300 North J Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
When officers arrived on scene, two gunshot victims were located at a residence and transported to local trauma centers. The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't released.
Suspects have yet to be identified or arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Garage ratchets up community spirit with 'Blessing Box'
In an effort to assist those in need, Buellton Garage has set outside of their Buellton-based shop, a large pantry cabinet filled with provisions and important household items for the taking — and the giving.
The automotive garage recently invited local community members who have fallen on hard economic times to take freely from the inventory of food items, paper products and laundry products. And those community members who can afford to contribute, are asked to add to the pantry.
A sign posted on the cabinet doors states, "Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed."
The project was introduced to the community on April 15 in partnership with local resident Candice Signa.
Buellton Garage is located at 320 Central Ave., Buellton.
LOMPOC
City seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park
The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.
Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.
The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.
The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.
City staff will use feedback from the survey to help select the best park project choice for the community, according to the city. The survey will remain open through Friday, May 1.
Beattie Park’s playground and fitness equipment will be funded by California Proposition 68 and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.
Beattie Park, which spans 50 acres, is located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The old playground equipment at the park was removed in July 2019 after it was deemed unsafe.
For more information on the project and/or survey, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8095.
