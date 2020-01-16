County Lines: Two dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA MARIA
Two dead in possible murder-suicide
Gunshots left two people dead in northwest Santa Maria on Thursday in an incident police say may be a murder-suicide.
A little before 3 p.m., Lt. Russ Mengel said dispatchers received the initial call about the gunshots inside a home in the 800 block of West Creston Street.
Officers discovered two bodies and are investigating, Mengel said.
"It may be a murder-suicide, but we don’t know yet," he said. "We're calling it a suspicious death at the moment."
As of 5:30 p.m., Sgt. Marc Schneider said officers remained at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the two deaths.
Schneider said there was no danger to the public.
LOMPOC
City creates informational website for sales tax ballot measure
The city of Lompoc has created a website, among other resources, to give residents access to information related to the sales tax measure that will be on the state primary ballot, a city spokeswoman announced Wednesday.
Measure I2020, which will ask voters whether to raise the city’s sales tax by 1%, will be on the March 3 ballot.
The new informational website can be accessed at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/march-3-2020-sales-tax-measure-information.
The move was made “to ensure that the community has access to thorough, accurate information” about the measure, according to the city.
In addition to the website, the city also has created a pamphlet, and will be making other resources available, the spokeswoman said.
The informational pamphlet on Measure I2020 is available on the city’s website, at cityoflompoc.com, and will be sent to city residences, according to the spokeswoman. The pamphlet also can be picked up at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Library and other city facilities.
Measure I2020 would need a simple majority of "yes" votes to pass. If successful, it would raise the city’s sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75% over the next 15 years.
“Measure I2020 would provide a measured and stable revenue source to fund essential city services, maintain public safety, and help the city maintain its financial viability,” read a portion of a statement from the city.
SANTA MARIA
City invites kids to take the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting boys and girls age 13 and younger to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Feb. 9.
The challenge is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.
Participants will demonstrate their shooting, dribbling and rebounding skills. There will be free on-site registration the day of the event.
Boys and girls compete separately in two age groups: 11U and 13U. Winners of each age group will advance to the Regional Competition for a chance to advance to the National Finals in New York City.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.