County Lines: Two dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA MARIA

Two dead in possible murder-suicide

Gunshots left two people dead in northwest Santa Maria on Thursday in an incident police say may be a murder-suicide.

A little before 3 p.m., Lt. Russ Mengel said dispatchers received the initial call about the gunshots inside a home in the 800 block of West Creston Street.

Officers discovered two bodies and are investigating, Mengel said.

"It may be a murder-suicide, but we don’t know yet," he said. "We're calling it a suspicious death at the moment."

As of 5:30 p.m., Sgt. Marc Schneider said officers remained at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the two deaths.

Schneider said there was no danger to the public.

LOMPOC

City creates informational website for sales tax ballot measure

The city of Lompoc has created a website, among other resources, to give residents access to information related to the sales tax measure that will be on the state primary ballot, a city spokeswoman announced Wednesday.