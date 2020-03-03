County Lines: Two arrested in connection to December burglary

SANTA MARIA
Two arrested in connection to December burglary
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into a December burglary in which a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly person, according to a police spokesman.
Julio Cesar Bautista, 21, and Jazmin Martinez, 21, of Santa Maria were arrested after police served search warrants at several residences in Santa Maria in February, according to spokesman Jesus Valle.
The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2019, after the Santa Maria Police Department was notified of a residential burglary in which a safe was stolen from an elderly person's home.
Through the investigation, detectives learned that Bautista and Martinez were allegedly involved in the burglary. Valle didn't identify the location of the burglary or the amount of cash taken.
Detectives served two search warrants in Santa Maria on Feb. 14 — in the 1600 block of North Surrey Drive and at Bautista's residence in the 400 block of East Central Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
The investigation continued and detectives learned that Martinez fled to the Mesa, Arizona, area, where she was taken arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 27. A search warrant also was served at the Mesa residence where she had been staying.
Numerous items believed to have been purchased with the stolen money were recovered during the search warrants, Valle said.
Santa Maria Police detectives worked with the Mesa Police Department, US Marshal's Office and the FBI field office in Arizona to take Martinez into custody.
Bautista was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and was subsequently charged with residential burglary, grand theft, conspiracy and financial elder abuse on Feb. 19.
Martinez is awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara County to face the same charges as Bautista, Valle said.
Anyone with information about the residential burglary and/or stolen money is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Jesse Garcia at 805-928-3781, ext. 1115.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at CHP airplane
A Nipomo man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after allegedly pointing a high-powered laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane that was on patrol during a multi-agency operation in south San Luis Obispo County.
The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday when the CHP airplane crew was providing aerial support for a multi-agency operation.
The crew was flying over the Nipomo area when the aircraft was struck multiple times by a high-powered green laser. The pilot diverted course to minimize the impact of the laser on the crew.
Later, the crew located the source of the laser in the front yard of a residence located in the 600 block of Southland Street.
CHP and allied patrol units responded to the residence where they located suspect Zammy Castellanos.
After an investigation, officers allegedly recovered the high-powered laser that was discharged at the aircraft and arrested Castellanos.
Castellanos, 51, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of willful and malicious discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. His bail was set at $20,000.
In California, the charge is considered a "wobbler," meaning that it could be charged as a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine; or as a felony with a penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine — depending on the severity of the circumstances.
Pointing a laser at an aircraft could also lead to a federal offense with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a civil penalty of $25,000.
The CHP reminded the public that pointing a laser at an aircraft in flight or in motion can cause injury and may seriously hinder the pilot's ability to safely control the aircraft.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton cancels March 5 Planning Commission meeting
Buellton Planning Commission’s regular meeting set for Thursday has been canceled due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
The next regular meeting of the commission is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the post office, in Buellton.
Agendas are posted in advance on the city’s website at www.cityofbuellton.com.
For more information, contact Barcelona in the Planning Department office at 805-688-7474 or clareb@cityofbuellton.com.