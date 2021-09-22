SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Two additional Santa Maria residents die from COVID-19
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness, both of Santa Maria residents, on Wednesday.
Still-infectious COVID-19 cases in the county now total 471, according to county public health data.
One of the residents whose death was confirmed Wednesday was between the ages of 30 and 49, and the other was between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.
In total, 499 Santa Barbara County residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including 184 in Santa Maria.
As of Wednesday, 52 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 12 and up are encouraged to get vaccinated to prevent against severe illness and death COVID-19, particularly with the rise of the highly contagious delta variant.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to all residents 12 or older, regardless of documentation or health insurance status.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres National Forest reopening to public today
Los Padres National Forest officials will reopen public access to campgrounds, roads and trails today after the Aug. 31 forestwide closure expires at midnight, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
Restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in effect throughout the forest but have been modified to allow portable lanterns and stoves with a shut-off valve to be used in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites with a valid California campfire permit.
The Angeles, Cleveland and San Bernardino national forests will also reopen with modified or updated fire use restrictions, the spokeswoman said.
Forestwide closures were instituted because of severe wildfire danger. More than 7,400 wildfires have burned approximately 2.25 million acres across all jurisdictions in California this year.
As of Sept. 20, the national preparedness level in Northern California, where most of the large fires raged, was lowered to that of Southern California, the spokeswoman said.
But because the potential continues for high-intensity fires and large fire growth, Los Padres officials will continue to monitor conditions for public and firefighter safety, she said.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
LOMPOC
City to celebrate Arbor Day with tree dedication ceremony
Three individuals who have been selected for their significant contribution to the betterment of Lompoc will be honored Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Lompoc's Recognition Grove in River Park.
The dedication ceremony is slated for 10 a.m.
Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, local Toys for Tots co-founder Patricia Nuernberg and June Schwartz, who died in 2020 and served as a volunteer with numerous local organizations, each will have a tree with a plaque bearing their name dedicated in their honor at Recognition Grove, a city spokeswoman said.
The honorees were selected by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, in partnership with the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division.
According to the spokeswoman, as the planted trees grow and mature, they become a living legacy of the esteem in which Recognition Grove honorees are held.
Arbor Day is typically held in April but was delayed this year due to COVID restrictions. Next year's Arbor Day celebration in Lompoc is expected to return in April 2022.