SANTA MARIA
Tustin man sentenced to 2 years in prison on ID theft charges
A Tustin man was sentenced to two years in state prison in May after pleading guilty to identity theft and firearm-related charges in connection to two cases in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Kevin Rasmussen on May 25 pleaded guilty to one count each of identity theft and false personification incurring liability in Superior Court, and received a two-year state prison sentence on May 31, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Rasmussen was arrested Aug. 24, 2020, following a Sheriff's Office investigation into at least five fraudulent vehicle purchases at dealerships across the Central Coast.
In one instance, a vehicle purchase was made on May 21, 2020, when Rasmussen took out a $48,500 loan using the credit of a New Jersey man and bought a 2019 Dodge Challenger from the Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on South Broadway, according to sheriff's detectives.
Court documents show Rasmussen took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic's mask mandate to conceal his identity during the purchases.
The investigation allegedly led detectives to Rasmussen's involvement with two other suspects in a separate case involving a seizure of guns and drugs in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway on Aug. 25, 2020.
In that case, Rasmussen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon on May 25 and was also sentenced to an additional two years in state prison on May 31, which will be served concurrently, according to Whitmore.
SANTA MARIA
Regional Transit makes change to Route 2
Santa Maria Regional Transit has changed Route 2 to travel along Cook Street instead of West Main Street, effective immediately.
Route 2 offers bidirectional service in northern Santa Maria, running on 30- and 60-minute frequencies, primarily traveling along Donovan Road and Western Avenue. Going forward, new stops along Cook Street will include Western Avenue, Pine Street, North Broadway and Miller Street.
For more information about SMRT routes and fares, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.ridesmrt.org.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Humane Society announces walk-in cat adoption hours
The Santa Barbara Humane Society has launched new walk-in cat adoption service hours at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.
The nonprofit will now offer walk-in cat and kitten adoptions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at both shelters. Outside of those hours, cat and kitten, as well as dog and puppy, adoptions are by appointment only.
"We are so excited to welcome the public to the shelter to adopt cats and kittens," said Dori Villalon, chief operating officer. "All available animals are already spayed or neutered and vaccinated, so they are ready to go home with loving families who will help them flourish."
To view available animals, visit sbhumane.org/adopt.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library expands hours of operation
The Santa Maria Public Library has extended its hours of operations this week.
The library is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Previously, the library operated between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and has not been open on Sunday since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approved in the fiscal years 2022-24 budget, the City Council set aside funds to expand library staff and hours aiming to return them to pre-pandemic service levels.
Questions about the new hours may be directed to the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
SB, SLO COUNTIES
PG&E wildfire safety town hall meeting set
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will host a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday to update residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and to receive their comments about its 2022 wildfire prevention plans.
In the meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation on the company’s continually evolving safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
The PG&E team will discuss the company’s wildfire prevention efforts, resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety power outages and improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation, a PG&E spokesman said.
Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.
Residents can access the webinar through the link at bit.ly/3M9XguZ, by calling 800-369-1705, or through PG&E’s website at pge.com/firesafetywebinars. The conference ID number is 2844432.
A full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join the webinar, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and more information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
More information and resources to help individuals and families prepare for and stay safe in an emergency are available at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.