SANTA MARIA
Tunnell Elementary School locked down due to nearby stolen vehicle investigation
Tunnell Elementary School in Santa Maria was locked down Friday for approximately an hour due to a nearby police investigation into a reported stolen vehicle, according to officials.
The lockdown was reported at about noon at the school located in the 1200 block of Dena Way and lifted at about 1 p.m., according to Maggie White, a spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
White said the Santa Maria Police Department told the school to lock down due to "something in the neighborhood" and would let the school know when it was safe to reopen.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter was reported over the area of the school, according to FlightAware.com.
One person was detained, although the main suspect was not apprehended, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Kline, adding that officers are still investigating the incident.
No further information was released.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo man arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-collision on Los Berros Road
A Nipomo man was arrested after a bicyclist died Thursday in a hit-and-run collision on Los Berros Road, according the California Highway Patrol on Friday.
The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when 41-year-old Dylan Lammers of Nipomo was traveling southbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Los Berros Road, south of El Campo Road, at an unknown rate of speed, according to the CHP.
Officials said that for unknown reasons, Lammers did not see the 19-year-old male bicyclist, who was not identified but is also from Nipomo. Lammers' Jeep made contact with the rear of the bicycle, which was also traveling southbound and propelled the bicyclist onto the right shoulder a short distance away, according to the CHP.
Lammers fled the scene and contacted the CHP to report a possible collision with the bicyclist, who was later found deceased by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene. Lammers was not injured, according to the CHP.
The CHP said officers later contacted Lammers at his residence and arrested him in relation to the crash.
Lammers was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on suspicion of charges that include hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, according to logs.
Anyone with additional information on the collision is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library delivers Storytime to You
The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile is delivering Storytime to You at different stops each week, bringing stories, songs and rhymes to the city.
Story times next week will be on May 18: The first will be at 2 p.m. at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, and the second will be at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.
Bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy-building and fun for the whole family.
For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum to host summer camps
Children ages 8 to 12 from around the Central Coast are eligible to participate in the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's scientific summer camps in June and July.
The museum will be hosting two camps — the Space Explorers camp and the Discovery STEAM camp.
During the space camp, kids will have the chance to learn about black holes, constellations, the solar system and more through activities underneath the museum's state-of-the-art celestial ceiling. During the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics camp, children will create volcanic eruptions and engineer escape rooms, among other activities.
"Our summer camp program offers a wide range of STEAM-inspired activities designed to excite and educate children of all ages," said Amy Iliff, operations coordinator.
Space Explorer camps will take place from June 20 to 24 and July 11 to 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Discovery STEAM camps will be available June 27 to July 1 and July 18 to 22, also from 9 a.m. to noon.
Both camps are $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Registration can be completed at smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
Located at 705 S. McClelland St., the Discovery Museum features 13,000 square feet of "please touch" exhibits, weekly programs and special events designed to help children explore the Santa Maria Valley, the Earth and beyond. The museum is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-928-8414.