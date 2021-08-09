BUELLTON
Truck crash injures driver, sparks fire on Hwy 101
A truck driver suffered major injuries Friday afternoon in a crash that sparked a fire and shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 101 near Buellton, the California Highway Patrol said.
A 63-year-old Port Hueneme man, who was not identified, was driving a 2012 Kenworth flatbed southbound on the highway at an unknown speed around 2:40 p.m. when the front of his truck struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner rig being driven by Paul Michael Davis, 31, of Alta Loma, the CHP said.
The impact, just south of Jonata Park Road, sent the Kenworth off the west side of the highway, where it caught fire, according to the CHP report.
The Kenworth driver was removed from the cab before it became fully engulfed in flames, but he was seriously injured and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment. Davis was not injured, the CHP said.
Meanwhile, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire that had spread to an area of grass about 50 feet square, department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The right lane of the highway was closed until the flames were under control.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to the report, but the CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Green in the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.
AVILA BEACH
Head-on crash leaves one dead, one arrested
An Atascadero man was dead and a Nipomo man was arrested following a head-on collision Friday afternoon on San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 72-year-old Atascadero man, who was not identified, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz northbound on San Luis Bay Drive north of Avila Beach Drive about 3 p.m. as a 2015 Ford F-250 was approaching from the opposite direction, the CHP said.
Witnesses said the Ford, driven by Patrick W. McDuffee II, of Nipomo, entered a curve and crossed over into the oncoming lane, where it smashed head-on into the Mercedes, causing major damage to the front of both vehicles, according to the CHP report.
The Mercedes driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, a 65-year-old Atascadero woman who also was not identified, suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
McDuffee was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs, so he was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, the CHP said.
GUADALUPE
Kermit McKenzie school receives $3K donation from Subaru San Luis Obispo
Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe has received a $3,000 donation from Subaru of San Luis Obispo to support equity in learning, according to a Guadalupe Union School District spokesman.
Subaru of San Luis Obispo provided the funds through a larger Subaru of America initiative, Subaru Loves Learning, in partnership with fundraising platform AdoptAClassroom.org.
Kermit McKenzie is one of 600 schools throughout the country chosen for the grant. The money will go toward the purchase of supplies, tools and equipment for teachers and their classrooms, according to spokesman Kenny Klein.
“Being able to have this partnership with Subaru of San Luis Obispo helps solidify the belief that educating our youth is the foundation for which we build our future,” said Kermit McKenzie Principal Alex Jáuregui.