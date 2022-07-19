SALINAS
Trial of Kristin Smart murder suspects continued
The trial of a man and his father suspected of murder and conspiracy in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart 25 years ago has been delayed at least until Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Monterey County Superior Court said.
Paul Flores, the last man seen with Smart the night she vanished on Memorial Day weekend in 1996, and his father, Ruben Flores, are on trial in Salinas more than a year after they were arrested.
Prosecutors allege Paul Flores killed Smart following an off-campus party and Ruben Flores helped him conceal her body, which has never been found.
An unconfirmed report said the trial had been postponed due to “health concerns.”
“Yes, the trial has been unexpectedly continued until at least Thursday,” said Chris Ruhl, executive officer for Monterey County Superior Court. “I can’t say anything about the reason it was postponed.”
Ruhl said the court would send out a notice, likely late Wednesday, regarding whether the trial would resume Thursday morning.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Inmate overdose reversed inside Northern Branch Jail
Custody deputies and a WellPath nurse used naloxone Tuesday to prevent the death of an inmate who was overdosing on fentanyl at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
At 4:13 p.m., custody deputies who noticed an inmate was unresponsive and lying on the floor in the intake area entered the cell and found the inmate pale and cold, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Deputies surmised the inmate was likely overdosing and called for jail medical staff, naloxone and an ambulance.
Within minutes, WellPath staff administered two rounds of naloxone nasal spray to the inmate, who remained unresponsive, Zick said.
A custody deputy administered a third round of naloxone, and by 4:20 p.m. the inmate became responsive, then was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, treated and returned to custody.
The inmate, who was not identified, allegedly admitted to having taken fentanyl prior to being booked at the jail.
For more information about fentanyl overdose symptoms and how to obtain naloxone, visit fentanylisforeversb.org.
BUELLTON
City Councilman Ed Andrisek resigns due to health issues
Longtime Buellton City Councilman Ed Andrisek has resigned from his post effective July 8, citing health issues, the city announced Friday.
Andrisek's 16 years of service to the city includes four years as a council member — one as mayor, and a nearly 10-year run as a Buellton Community Services District board member that preceded the city’s 1992 incorporation and formation of a council.
While a devout public servant, city officials said a few of Andrisek's proudest moments as a council member are notably the city’s acquisition of the Zaca Creek Golf Course in 2011 and his fostering of new civic leaders in the community.
During the July 14 council meeting, Mayor Holly Sierra, Vice Mayor Dave King, and Councilman John Sanchez personally thanked Andrisek for his support and encouragement during their initial runs for office.
"I would also like to thank Ed Andrisek for his many years of service," King said. "He approached me back in 2008 to get on the council, so I’m here because of Ed’s tutelage. I believe that he’s done an outstanding job for the city."
The City Council will discuss filling the vacant council seat during its next regular meeting slated for Aug. 11.
SANTA MARIA
Villian meet and greet to be hosted at Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting families to a special story time and meet and greet with movie villains thanks to local actors from A Wish Your Heart Makes.
"Really a Villain Story Time" will be held at 11 a.m. Friday and will feature songs and stories. Families are invited to dress as their favorite villains and heroes for the photo opportunity. Space will be limited by capacity at the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.