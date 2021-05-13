SANTA MARIA
Todd Tuggle named fire chief following interim role
Todd Tuggle has been named Santa Maria Fire chief, effective May 8, after serving five months in the interim role, a city spokesman said Wednesday.
A badge-pinning ceremony for Tuggle will take place at the upcoming City Council meeting on May 18, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Tuggle was appointed as interim fire chief following the retirement of former Chief Leonard Champion in December. He joined the Santa Maria Fire Department in February 2020 as the force's first deputy fire chief in 10 years.
Prior to that, Tuggle spent 17 years at the Fresno Fire Department, ending his term as battalion chief. He is a 1996 graduate of Cal Poly and holds a master's degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Since his appointment to the fire chief role, the city has kept Tuggle's former deputy fire chief position vacant along with other city positions due to low funds.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vegetation fire caused by spark from power surge burns 1 acre near Sisquoc
A vegetation fire caused by a spark from a power surge at an oil lease near Sisquoc was held to 1 acre Wednesday morning.
The blaze, dubbed the Dominion fire, was reported to be spreading slowly after being reported just after 10 a.m. near Orcutt-Garey Road and the Dierberg Vineyard, approximately 5 miles east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire was ignited after a worker flipped a switch inside a building located on the property and the power surged, creating a spark, according to Eliason.
Several firefighting units responded, including bulldozers, engines, a crew, a helicopter, medics and a battalion commander, who stopped forward progress of the fire around 11:30 a.m.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported.
LOMPOC
Community invited to Friday Night Lights programming at Huyck Stadium
The Lompoc Family YMCA is encouraging community members to get outside and get moving with Friday Night Lights, a monthlong exercise series hosted at Lompoc's community track and field located at Huyck Stadium.
The program series will run every Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. through this month. There is no cost to attend.
"The track has been a huge focus for the last few years and now in partnership with the YMCA and the city of Lompoc, we are ready to celebrate and open the space up to the community," said Ashley Costa, executive director for Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, a program partner. “It’s an exciting time for the community.”
A group Zumba class kicked off the series Friday, May 7, and will be followed by yoga, dance fitness and body boot camp over the coming weeks.
For more information about the programs, visit www.ciymca.org or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or kathryn.thompson@ciymca.org.
The Lompoc community track and field is currently open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.; on Fridays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on field rentals, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation for full schedule details.