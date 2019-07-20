LOMPOC
Tickets on sale for 'High School Musical Jr.'
Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s production of “High School Musical Jr.,” which will be presented this month by the Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater.
The production marks the conclusion of the Lompoc Youth Theater’s summer theatrical camp for youth, and local children and teenagers have been preparing during the summer camp for the shows.
There will be four performances, with the first scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 26. That will be followed by performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and the final show at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. All shows will take place at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.
Tickets are $8 for patrons 14 years old and younger, and $10 for those 15 and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center.
GUADALUPE
Community invited to ice cream social
Community members are invited to an ice cream social at the Guadalupe Branch Library on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
During the event, Guadalupe police and firefighters will be serving ice cream the the public.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get a library card, peruse the collection of books, DVDs and magazines, use computers and learn about the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that aims to benefit the Guadalupe library.
The event is hosted by the Guadalupe Police Department, the Friends of the Guadalupe Library and the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Guadalupe Library is a branch of the Santa Maria Public Library, and is located at 4719 West Main Street. The library's regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 12:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those with questions may contact the Santa Maria Public Library administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2322.
SANTA MARIA
2 injured in collision involving 2 tractors
Two people suffered major injuries Friday in a crash involving a minivan and two farm tractors on Highway 1 about a mile and a half west of Black Road west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the minivan veered off the highway and struck the two farm tractors that were parked on the right shoulder about 6:30 p.m.
Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle, Eliason said.
The elderly male driver in critical condition was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by AMR ambulance.
His passenger, a woman of unknown age, was taken by a second AMR ambulance to Marian for treatment of major injuries, Eliason said.
Black Road was closed briefly so the couple could be removed from the minivan and transported to the hospital.
County Fire sent two engine companies and was assisted by Santa Maria Fire Department. County Sheriff's Office units were also dispatched to assist.
The Santa Maria Area of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Guadalupe
Two trapped, injured in rollover on Brown Road
Two people were injured and left trapped inside their vehicle when it rolled over on Brown Road near Pt. Sal Road about 2 miles west of Highway 1 about 6:45 p.m. Friday.
The passenger vehicle landed on its roof in a ditch about 20 feet from the roadway, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
Both occupants, a man and a woman of unknown ages, required extensive efforts to extricate them from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, Eliason said.
Both suffered major injuries, Eliason said, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where a CalSTAR helicopter waited to airlift the more seriously injured victim to another facility.
County Fire was assisted by Guadalupe Fire Department. The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.