County Lines: Tickets on sale for annual Father-Daughter Dance

SANTA MARIA
Tickets on sale for annual Father-Daughter Dance
Tickets are now available for the annual Father-Daughter Dance sponsored by People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The event for dads, father figures, and daughters of all ages will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.
This year the dance will feature a western “Boots and Belles” theme, and guests are encouraged to wear western attire, a city spokesman said.
Festivities will include a live DJ, light refreshments and a photo-op area to save special memories of the event.
Tickets at $30 per father-daughter couple and $10 for each additional daughter are available online at www.santamariaatplay.org/events---programs.html and at the Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library updates hours for passport applications
Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St. has updated its passport processing services for 2020.
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, U.S. citizens planning international travel may make an appointment to apply for passports from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/passport.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the only official passport information website at www.travel.state.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Free income tax preparation offered
Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.
Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.
Individuals can call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, or make an appointment online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org, where United Way and the IRS also offer a free online income tax preparation service.
Using the website, individuals can prepare their own taxes 24/7 securely from any computer or device with internet access.
VITA is sponsored by the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County in collaboration with Hancock College, Cal Poly Orfelea College of Business, Oceano Lucia Mar Adult Education, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, KSBY6, Telemundo KTAS33 and United Way of San Luis Obispo.