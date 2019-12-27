County Lines: Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 33 remains closed

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 33 remains closed
Three vehicles, including a motor home, were reportedly involved in a collision shortly before noon at the intersection of highways 166 and 33 near Cuyama, where icy conditions forced the closure of both highways.
The collision involved eight people and injured at least two, according to emergency radio traffic.
Additionally, a collision involving a semitruck and a Nissan sedan was reported one mile east of highways 166 and 33 just after noon, according to the CHP.
Highway 166 between Highway 33 in Maricopa, and Highway 101 was closed for over four hours due to heavy snowfall and multiple crashes in the area, according to Caltrans.
Highway 33 remained closed Thursday evening in both directions from Wheeler Gorge, north of Wheeler Springs in Ventura County, all the way to Highway 166.
SANTA MARIA
City to collect discarded Christmas trees starting Jan. 6
Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 10.
The city asks that residents place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from trash containers during the scheduled collection day. The trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
Cut-up trees can be discarded in green waste containers.
Charges will apply for any trees picked up after Jan. 10.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
No trash collection on New Year's Day
There will be no waste collection services or street sweeping in Santa Maria on Wednesday due to New Year’s Day.
During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. The city asks that residents place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill and all city administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday.
LOMPOC
Two displaced after fire in mobile home
Two Lompoc residents were displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in their home.
Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department responded in the early morning to the blaze, which was contained to a single room of a mobile home in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced occupants, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.