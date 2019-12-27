County Lines: Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 33 remains closed

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 33 remains closed

Three vehicles, including a motor home, were reportedly involved in a collision shortly before noon at the intersection of highways 166 and 33 near Cuyama, where icy conditions forced the closure of both highways.

The collision involved eight people and injured at least two, according to emergency radio traffic.

Additionally, a collision involving a semitruck and a Nissan sedan was reported one mile east of highways 166 and 33 just after noon, according to the CHP.

Highway 166 between Highway 33 in Maricopa, and Highway 101 was closed for over four hours due to heavy snowfall and multiple crashes in the area, according to Caltrans.

Highway 33 remained closed Thursday evening in both directions from Wheeler Gorge, north of Wheeler Springs in Ventura County, all the way to Highway 166.

SANTA MARIA

City to collect discarded Christmas trees starting Jan. 6

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 10.