OCEANO
Three suspects arrested in gang-related killing
Three suspects were arrested Friday in the murder of an Oceano man in April in what investigators are calling a gang-related killing, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.
Robert Joseph Garay, 28, and Gabriel Luis Garay, 21, both of San Luis Obispo, and Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 21, of Avila Beach were already in County Jail for an unrelated case when deputies arrested them about 4 p.m. on suspicion of murdering 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes Sr., sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
All three suspects are identified as members of the Oceano 13 gang, and the victim was previously associated with known gang members, he said.
The investigation began April 3 when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano and discovered Fuentes deceased inside a home.
Cipolla said investigators believe Fuentes knocked on the door of a neighbor's house, and when the neighbors opened the door, Fuentes told them he had been shot and died shortly afterward.
Detectives arrested the three suspects based on an extensive follow-up investigation, tips from the public and forensic evidence, Cipolla said.
"This is the result of good, old-fashioned investigative work," Sheriff Ian Parkinson said, adding that detectives “worked countless hours on this case.”
NIPOMO
CHP identifies pedestrian struck, killed in car crash
Christopher Martin Ramirez was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Friday in Nipomo after being struck by a car while crossing the street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Erick Sanchez, of Nipomo, turned left on Teftt Street, while facing a greenlight, and struck 53-year-old Ramirez, who was in the crosswalk, a CHP spokesman said.
Ramirez, also of Nipomo, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died.
The collision is still under investigation, the spokesman said. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
ATV rider killed, passenger injured in crash near Los Berros Road
A Santa Barbara man was killed and a Seal Beach man was seriously injured Friday night when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed into two trees on private property near Los Berros Road and Milton Street in rural Arroyo Grande.
The California Highway Patrol said Nicholas Lee Bozenich, 36, was piloting a 2014 Polaris ATV in a northwesterly direction at an unknown speed about 10:20 p.m. when for an unknown reason he allowed the vehicle to drift off the east edge of the private driveway.
Bozenich lost control of the vehicle, which went down an embankment and slammed head-on into a tree, causing the ATV to spin to the right into a second tree, where it came to rest, the CHP report said.
Bozenich suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while his passenger, Brian Bullough, 34, suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.
The CHP report said the crash is still under investigation, and it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
SANTA MARIA
One citation issued at DUI checkpoint; saturation patrol coming up Friday
A DUI and driver’s license checkpoint last Friday in Santa Maria resulted in one citation being issued for driving a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, according to the Police Department.
There were no arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or for other criminal charges, a Police Department spokesman said.
A total of 402 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint set up at 600 W. Main St. between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen said in a press release.
Hansen said the Police Department will conduct a DUI saturation patrol this Friday in an ongoing effort to take suspected impaired drivers off the streets and lower the risk of deaths and injuries.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, Hansen said.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI-related collisions that killed four people and injured 32.
SANTA BARBARA
Sheriff's Office seeking owners of cockatiel that ended up in custody
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate the rightful home of a “jail bird” that ended up in sheriff’s custody on Monday.
County jail staff in Santa Barbara located a domestic cockatiel inside a fenced secure area near the rear of the Main Jail, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon.
“Likely an escapee from its home, the bird somehow found its way into sheriff’s custody,” read a portion of a statement sent out by Lt. Erik Raney. “The bird was hungry and obviously out of place. Staff took in the ‘jail bird’ and provided food and shelter. Staff have fostered the bird, and hope to reunite it with its owner.”
Anyone with information about the bird’s owner is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at info@sbsheriff.org.