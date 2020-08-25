County Lines: Three inmates at County Jail test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Three inmates at County Jail test positive for COVID-19
Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
All three inmates were housed in cohort quarantine and tested negative for the coronavirus a week ago, even though they were previously exposed to other inmates who later tested positive for the virus, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmates were retested on Thursday and tested positive on Saturday. They were rehoused in negative air flow cells and are being medically monitored while contact tracing continues.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 39, with 32 contracting the disease from inside the facility, according to Zick.
Retired probation officer re-arrested after violating release terms
A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer accused of embezzling from his union was arrested for a second time after violating the terms of his release, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman.
Manuel "Ed" Torres, 64, was re-arrested Aug. 13 after San Luis Obispo County probation officers discovered a gun during an Aug. 10 search of his home, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota.
Torres was arrested on the original $500,000 warrant that was issued in connection to 15 felony counts he received in July following a yearlong investigation into alleged theft of more than $600,000 from the Santa Barbara County Peace Officers Association.
Torres pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court hearing on Aug. 3 in Santa Maria, where Superior Court Judge James Rigali released Torres on his own recognizance, but with terms that included prohibited him from possessing weapons.
After he was re-arrested, Torres appeared via Zoom from the Santa Barbara County Jail for another bail hearing on Aug. 14 in Santa Maria.
Michael Scott, his attorney, requested Torres be released again because his client didn't realize there was a gun inside the house, according to Cota.
The hearing was continued to Aug. 17, when Torres' wife testified, but Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen denied the request.
During a subsequent hearing on Aug. 19, Lavayen approved Scott's request to lower bail to $390,000. Torres posted bail the same day, according to Cota.
Torres is scheduled to reappear at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Department 11 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.
