County Lines: Three injured in weekend shooting at Lompoc apartment complex

LOMPOC

Three injured in weekend shooting at apartment complex

Three teenagers were reportedly injured in a shooting that took place at a Lompoc apartment complex on Saturday night.

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred around 8:47 p.m. Saturday at the Fiesta Apartments at 416 W. North Ave. Officers arrived on scene and reported finding a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Officers and medics provided aid before both those victims were transported to area medical facilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Around 1:25 Sunday morning, another 14-year-old male victim arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police determined that this victim had been shot along with the other two.

The shooting took place in a parking lot area of the apartment complex, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Departments to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

