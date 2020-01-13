County Lines: Three injured in weekend shooting at Lompoc apartment complex

LOMPOC
Three injured in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Three teenagers were reportedly injured in a shooting that took place at a Lompoc apartment complex on Saturday night.
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
The shooting occurred around 8:47 p.m. Saturday at the Fiesta Apartments at 416 W. North Ave. Officers arrived on scene and reported finding a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.
Officers and medics provided aid before both those victims were transported to area medical facilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Around 1:25 Sunday morning, another 14-year-old male victim arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police determined that this victim had been shot along with the other two.
The shooting took place in a parking lot area of the apartment complex, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Departments to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley geology to be discussed at next 'Heart of the Valley' event
Local geology expert John Fuhring will discuss the unique geology of the Santa Maria Valley during the next "Heart of the Valley" presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Lompoc Valley Medical Center to host free seminars on advance health-care planning
Lompoc Valley Medical Center is slated to host a series of free seminars throughout the year on advance health-care directives.
The sessions, which will focus on health-care planning, will be led by Susannah Fenton, senior connection program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
The programs will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 23; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 23; 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 27; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Each will be held at LVMC’s Ocean’s Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Fenton is scheduled to speak about advance health-care directives, which include two types of legally recognized documents called a “living will” and a “health-care power of attorney.”
Presentation topics will include:
- Understanding advance health-care planning and advance directive documents;
- Considerations in choosing a health-care agent to make decisions on one’s behalf;
- Identifying values and goals regarding comfort and medical treatment choices; and
- Communicating end-of-life wishes to loved ones and health-care providers.
An attorney is not needed to fill out advance directives, which primarily protect a person’s right to decide what types of medical care they would or would not desire, in the event they lose the ability to make decisions for themselves.