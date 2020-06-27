County Lines: Three arrested after crashing suspected stolen truck

GOLETA
Three arrested after crashing suspected stolen truck
Three suspects — including a Santa Maria man who had been arrested and released the day before for an alleged car theft — were taken into custody Thursday following a police pursuit and stolen vehicle collision in Goleta.
The incident began shortly after 6 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol requested that Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies check on a truck reported stolen in the area of North Turnpike Road and Calle Real, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon their arrival, deputies spotted the truck parked on a side street before its driver sped away on Turnpike Road.
The deputies pursued the truck northbound on Turnpike Road, but the driver, identified as 27-year-old Fabian Romero of Santa Maria, lost control and crashed the vehicle into the curb as he turned westbound onto Cathedral Oaks Road, Zick said.
After the crash, which destroyed the rear end of the truck, Romero fled on foot toward Tucker's Grove.
Both of the vehicle's passengers, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Torrez of Lompoc and 27-year-old Anastasia Villegas of Santa Barbara, were arrested at the scene, Zick said.
A perimeter surrounding Tucker's Grove was established and a shelter-in-place order was sent to local residents shortly after 6:30 a.m. while deputies searched for Romero with the help of a K-9 unit.
Romero was located a short time later at the west end of Tucker's Grove and arrested without incident, Zick said.
All three suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Romero faces charges of vehicle theft, obstructing a peace officer, conspiracy, evading and a no-bail violation hold; Villegas faces a charge of obstructing a peace officer and is being held on a no-bail parole violation; Torrez faces charges of conspiracy and giving false information to a peace officer. His bail was set at $30,000.
Prior to Thursday's incident, Torrez was arrested by Santa Maria Police Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance, but he was immediately released due to Emergency Rule 4, according to Zick.
The rule sets $0 bail for low-level offenders, including those arrested for car theft, who are booked and immediately released due to COVID-19.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
LOS OLIVOS
Santa Maria man arrested hours after crashing suspected stolen vehicle
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft Thursday, hours after crashing a car in a Los Olivos neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a person using a flashlight to look into cars in the 2800 block of Via Alta, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Upon deputies' arrival, a vehicle passed them in the opposite direction, going northbound at a high rate of speed, and crashed into a tree near the end of Via Alta several hundred yards away.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Angel Ortiz, of Santa Maria, fled on foot while deputies, including a K-9 unit, searched for him. Deputies could not locate Ortiz, according to Zick, but they confirmed the crashed vehicle had been stolen out of its owner's driveway.
Deputies returned to the 2800 block of Via Alta shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a report of a suspect who matched Ortiz's description trying to open a locked vehicle.
Ortiz fled on foot, Zick said, and was chased by the caller to Foxen Canyon Road and Highway 154, where he was arrested. Ortiz was later booked into the County Main Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft, hit-and-run without injury, burglary and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $85,000.
The stolen vehicle and collision are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
Russell Park to undergo makeover with plans for new playground, walking paths
Santa Maria's Russell Park will be the focus of a rehabilitation project this summer, with plans to establish a new playground along with facilities including new restrooms and walking paths.
Development of the nearly 2-acre park is expected to be completed in the fall and, also, will involve upgrades to the landscaping, hardscape and electrical systems.
The project will be funded with $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant, as well as $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Improvements to Russell Park are necessary to modernize facilities in the park and revitalize the surrounding neighborhood with a destination for all residents to enjoy," van de Kamp said.
Russell Park is located at 1000 W. Church St.
