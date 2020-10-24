County Lines: The Patch ends 2020 season week early; last day today

SANTA MARIA
The Patch ends 2020 season week early; last day today
The Patch in Santa Maria will end its 2020 season one week earlier than planned, with today now scheduled to be the last day for community members to visit the Los Flores Ranch pumpkin patch.
The student-run fall event was scheduled to run through Friday and Saturday of Halloween weekend but will close early due to a dwindling pumpkin supply, according to program and event coordinator Corina Posada.
"We may be closing earlier than planned, but we feel grateful as it is a result of our community’s support for our youth in agriculture!" Posada said.
The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students in Santa Maria, culminating in the opening of the pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park during the Halloween season.
Families can visit The Patch between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, with a $5 fee charged for parking.
The Patch is located in Los Flores Ranch Park at 6245 Dominion Road.
CALIFORNIA COAST
Reservations required around Thanksgiving on Surfliner
An expected increase in travelers on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner route around the Thanksgiving holiday has prompted the company to require reservations on the trains that travel between San Luis Obispo and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokesman said.
A reservation will be required to travel on the Pacific Surfliner starting Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 30, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard.
Pacific Surfliner trains serve San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, and additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains.
However, ticket sales are limited to ensure adequate space onboard each train for physical distancing, so available seats onboard Pacific Surfliner trains may sell out. Customers are therefore encouraged to plan ahead and book early, the spokesman said.
The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period as well, so monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used during that period, but multiride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip, by train and date, through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.
The spokesman said a number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at Amtrak stations and on trains. For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Foundation appoints three new board members
Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation recently appointed three new board members and board officers, a foundation spokesman said.
New members of the foundation’s board of directors are Natalie Barragan, Terry Dworaczyk and Dhagash Joshi, M.D.
Barragan is the senior vice president and operations administrator at Community Bank of Santa Maria.
She holds a graduate degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania and brings extensive banking knowledge and leadership experience to the board, the spokesman said.
Dworaczyk is a private wealth adviser and Ameriprise Financial franchise owner who became a financial advisor in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He received a master’s degree in business administration from Boston University in 1993 and a doctorate in educational leadership from UC Santa Barbara in 2007.
His expertise includes retirement planning strategies, small business, estate planning strategies and family finances.
Joshi is a board-certified family physician, Marian Hospitalist and owner of Reason Health.
He received his doctor of medicine from B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad and completed his residency of family medicine at North Oakland Medical Center. He also holds a master's degree from UCLA Anderson School of Business.
His company, Reason Health, provides nutritional weight gain supplements for people struggling to maintain a healthy weight.
For more information about the Marian Foundation, visit www.supportmarianmedical.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County hires Environmental Health Services director
Lars Seifert has been hired as the Environmental Health Services director for the Santa Barbara County and will join the staff Monday, a spokeswoman for the County Public Health Department said.
Seifert has extensive experience working in government environmental health programs in Imperial County and, more recently, San Diego County, where he served as the chief of the Land & Water Quality Division for the Department of Environmental Health.
In that role, he was responsible for fiscal, personnel and operational management and planning oversight of 14 distinct environmental protection programs and managed land development review, water quality protection programs, acquisitions, community plans and proposed public infrastructure projects.
In addition, Seifert coordinated messaging and operational responses to community health risks associated with wildfires, beach water quality impairments, safety of drinking water supplies and substandard housing conditions as well as sewage and chemical spills.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!