County Lines: Text message reporting coronavirus at SMHS is a hoax, school officials say

SANTA MARIA
Text message reporting coronavirus at SMHS is a hoax, school officials say
Santa Maria school officials on Wednesday said rumors of coronavirus cases, circulated in a text message on social media are a hoax.
The text message falsely stated that four cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Barbara County, including two at Santa Maria High School, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
No cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been reported at SMHS or in the county, Klein said.
The district alerted law enforcement to the hoax text on Wednesday, Klein said, as well as students, staff and parents.
As recently as Tuesday, the Public Health Department reported that no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the county, although officials are taking precautions in the event the disease should emerge.
County health officials on Tuesday released a list or protocols for screening passengers on cruise ships docking in Santa Barbara.
The first case of coronavirus was reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the virus has rapidly spread throughout the world, according to the World Health Organization.
More than 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported globally, including at least 80 in the U.S. as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eleven people have reportedly died from the disease in the U.S., including one in California, according to health officials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Bus operator pleads no contest to DUI charges from 2019 rollover crash
A Goleta bus operator accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony DUI charge from a January 2019 rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos that injured several passengers.
Laura Mae Gish, 52, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs and admitted to two enhancements — causing great bodily injury and injuring multiple victims.
She now faces up to seven years in state prison.
Gish entered her plea to the court and not as a result of a deal between her attorney and prosecutors, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore. A judge now will decide her sentence.
Gish originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, including a misdemeanor drug possession charge, and denied all enhancements on Jan. 30, 2019.
On the morning of Jan. 18, 2019, Gish was transporting at least 24 passengers on her AmericanStar Tours bus from northern California to the Amtrak train station in Santa Barbara. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., she drove her bus off Highway 101 near Los Alamos, striking an oak tree before the bus ended up on its side in a drainage culvert, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Dave Zaniboni.
Seven passengers sustained minor injuries, according to Zaniboni. Two female passengers had compression fractures to their spinal vertebrae, and a third had to have her jaw wired.
In addition to the criminal complaint, Gish — as well as Amtrak and AmericanStar Tours, the bus company that employed Gish — face several lawsuits filed by passengers injured in the crash.
Gish, who remains in Santa Barbara County Jail, is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 22 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.