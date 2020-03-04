County Lines: Text message reporting coronavirus at SMHS is a hoax, school officials say

SANTA MARIA

Text message reporting coronavirus at SMHS is a hoax, school officials say

Santa Maria school officials on Wednesday said rumors of coronavirus cases, circulated in a text message on social media are a hoax.

The text message falsely stated that four cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Barbara County, including two at Santa Maria High School, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

No cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been reported at SMHS or in the county, Klein said.

The district alerted law enforcement to the hoax text on Wednesday, Klein said, as well as students, staff and parents.

As recently as Tuesday, the Public Health Department reported that no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the county, although officials are taking precautions in the event the disease should emerge.

County health officials on Tuesday released a list or protocols for screening passengers on cruise ships docking in Santa Barbara.