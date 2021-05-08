SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Tennessee woman arrested after fires reported at ex-boyfriend's home in Lompoc
A Tennessee woman accused of starting fires at her ex-boyfriend’s Lompoc home in April 2020 was arrested on a warrant for arson-related charges Wednesday after she was extradited from Texas.
Brooke Wix, 26, of Gallatin was initially arrested March 31, 2021, near Edinburg, Texas, where she was flagged for a Santa Barbara County warrant issued March 1. She was charged Feb. 23 with arson of an inhabited structure and two enhancements, including for a serious and violent felony in the domestic violence case, according to Superior Court records.
Wix was extradited from the Hidalgo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on May 5. Her bail was set at $250,000.
She appeared Tuesday for an arraignment in Santa Barbara County Superior Court but did not enter a plea. Public Defender Mark Owens, who represents Wix, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
The investigation began on May 4, 2020, after two fires were set intentionally just after 5 a.m. on April 15, 2020, at a residence in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue, according to a warrant declaration by District Attorney’s Office investigator Kristina Perkins.
A Lompoc Fire Department investigator determined a pile of clothes and bedsheets on a mattress near the residence were both set ablaze, as noted in his report.
Wix's ex-boyfriend, James Morales, was living in the residence on East Locust Avenue at the time.
The pair dated for more than three years while they were living in San Diego before breaking up in September 2019, according to court records. Shortly afterward, Morales moved to Lompoc.
Sometime after Perkins interviewed Wix in June 2020 about the fires, Wix fled the state. Efforts were made to locate Wix, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore, until her arrest this March.
Wix is scheduled for a continued arraignment at 8:30 a.m. May 10 in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA
Library receives $1,000 grant for summer programs from Altrusa
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. has awarded the Santa Maria Public Library a $1,000 grant in support of the library's Summer Reading Program.
The program offers a fun way for children and families to read throughout the summer and is open to people of all ages, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Funds will be used to provide incentives for Summer Reading Program participants in Santa Maria Public Library locations," van de Kamp said.
Running from June 1 to July 31, the summer program will be offered at all five library branches in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Orcutt, as well as the SMPL To Go Bookmobile, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail to resume in-person visitations Monday
In-person visitations at the Santa Barbara County Jail will resume on Monday, more than a year after they were halted, although durations will be limited and visitors must follow COVID-19 health guidelines.
A schedule has been created for visitors who will be allowed into the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, in hourly intervals, with visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes to allow for sanitizing before the next group, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Visitors will be required to follow coronavirus health guidelines, including following socially distanced markers in the seating areas, respecting other visitors' space and wearing masks, although they can remove them while using the visiting phones.
Check-ins will be conducted at the lobby, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early so waiting lists can be maintained, according to Zick.
Visiting schedules can be found at sbsheriff.org under the "How Do I" and "Visit an Inmate" drop-down menus.
Despite all efforts made to maximize visits while also maintaining safety for inmates and visitors, demand may be high and some visitors may not be accommodated, Zick added.
Sheriff's officials suspended jail visits on March 14, 2020, to prevent spread of the coronavirus in the facility.
Since late March 2020, the Main Jail recorded 217 coronavirus infections among inmates and 118 among staff members, including contract employees, according to Zick.