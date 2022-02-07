SANTA MARIA
Teen killed in Friday shooting at Town Center parking structure
A 17-year-old from Santa Maria was killed in a shooting Friday night in the Town Center's parking structure, according to Santa Maria Police officials who are investigating the incident.
Police received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just before midnight on Friday. Responding officers contacted several individuals at the scene and located a 17-year old with a fatal gunshot wound.
As officers gathered information about the event, they also determined that a 24-year-old Santa Maria female had been struck by gunfire and left with significant but nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the department.
While police have not confirmed the identity of the decedent, family members on social media have identified him as Alexis Mendoza Raymundo. A GoFundMe also has been set up for the family.
Anyone who was at the location when the gunfire occurred is strongly urged to contact Santa Maria Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308.
SANTA MARIA
City distributing more than 2,500 at-home COVID test kits
Santa Maria city officials will be distributing more than 2,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday.
The kits will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., and the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.
The distribution will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost. Community members may request up to six kits per household.
Questions may be directed to Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951.
SANTA MARIA
Public has final chance to give input on SMJUHSD redistricting maps
The public will have one final opportunity on Tuesday to give their input about a final map layout as the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District transitions to by-trustee area elections.
The meeting will be held virtually, with a closed session beginning at 5 p.m. and the public session beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In April, 2018, the school board adopted a resolution to transition to by-trustee elections in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.
The current at-large system gives voters the ability to vote on all members, while the by-trustee system will allow voters to only vote on candidates who live in their district.
Switching to such a system requires officials to create a map separating the district into five areas based on various demographic characteristics. In future elections, each area will elect their own representative from that area rather than an at-large vote.
The SMJUHSD legal team and demographer have reviewed the multiple map proposals, ensuring they meet legal requirements and are based on the 2020 census. Each proposal can be found online.
This is the sixth opportunity the public has had to give input to the district board about redistricting, beginning with the initial informational presentations on Sept. 14, 2021.
Tuesday's school board meeting can be viewed virtually on the district's YouTube channel. Members of the public should send their comments by email to SMJUHSD-Public-Comment@smjuhsd.org before the meeting, or call in during the meeting at 805-922-4573.
For more information, visit http://www.smjuhsd.k12.ca.us/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Five COVID-19 cases remain active in Northern Branch Jail outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak among inmates at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria has decreased from 11 active cases to five, and no new cases have been reported since late January, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
The outbreak at the jail, located at 2301 Black Road, was first detected Jan. 23 following the transfer of 244 inmates from the Main Jail at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Five COVID-positive inmates have recovered and one was transferred to the Main Jail, leaving five remaining positive cases at the Northern Branch Jail, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Testing of inmates at the jail has been ongoing, and jail staff are working with Wellpath health-care workers to monitor and provide care for positive inmates, according to Zick.
Those who test positive are also isolated in a housing area separate from the general population. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials are coordinating with the Public Defender's Office and local courts to adjust court appearances to prevent further COVID-19 spread.
All personnel working in positions involving direct contact with inmates, including all staff, contractors and vendors, are regularly tested and required to wear an N95 mask while on-site, Zick added.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to host Bulldog Bow-WOW on Wednesday
Hancock College will host its spring Bulldog Bow-WOW event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Center on the Santa Maria campus.
The event is an opportunity for new and current students to get more information about student services, academic programs and student organizations.
Attendees will have a chance to meet faculty and staff, get information on student clubs and learn to how use important services, such as tutoring, financial, counseling and more.
The event, sponsored by the college's Associated Student Body Government, will feature free food and entertainment.
Hancock College will host a second Bulldog Bow-WOW from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Lompoc Valley Center.