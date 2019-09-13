SANTA MARIA
Teen arrested for firearm, robbery violations
A Santa Maria teen in possession of a loaded firearm was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a robbery last month, police said.
Cristian Adrian Chavez Sandoval, 18, participated in a robbery Aug. 24, Santa Maria Police Lt. Mark Streker said.
During his arrest Thursday, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
No further information was provided about the robbery.
SANTA MARIA
Resurfacing to close streets near high school
Two streets around the Santa Maria High School campus will be closed to vehicle traffic on either Friday, Monday or Tuesday due to an ongoing city street resurfacing project.
Camino Colegio from Broadway to the school parking lot will be closed Friday and Tuesday.
Any vehicles parked on the street will be towed, and drivers should expect traffic delays in the area, a city spokesman said. Through traffic to the Camino parking lot will be open.
On Monday and Tuesday, Thornburg Street from Morrison Avenue to Stowell Road will be closed to traffic, and any parked vehicles will be towed, he said.
Through traffic to the Thornburg staff lots will be allowed.
Overflow parking for students will be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
SANTA MARIA
Cracker Barrel supports Hancock culinary arts
Cracker Barrel has contributed $10,000 to create a new endowment for students pursuing a degree in culinary arts, the Allan Hancock College Foundation announced Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain and Hancock College celebrated the donation with a check presentation ceremony at Cracker Barrel’s new Santa Maria location on Betteravia Road, which opened in February.
Dan Schneider, general manager of the Santa Maria Cracker Barrel, said the company is honored to support Hancock College through its culinary arts program.
“At the core of who we are — and have been since the beginning — is our high-quality food, homemade with care,” Schneider said in a news release. “We hope through this endowment that students of Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program will know they’re part of our family as well.”
Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program aims to give students hands-on experience in the ever-expanding food and restaurant industry, with students undergoing training in the classroom, in an industrial teaching kitchen and through industry internships.
Ron Lovell, culinary arts and management program coordinator at Hancock, said the donation represents an amazing opportunity for the college’s students.
“Our Culinary Arts and Management program serves students first, but we also rely on strong partnerships with local businesses,” he said in a news release.
“These students have a passion for food, and we are really grateful to have community partners like Cracker Barrel who want to help them pursue that passion.”