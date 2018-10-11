Santa Barbara County
Taxpayers Association to announce support for Measure Y at Santa Maria rally
The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association will join supporters of Measure Y -- the $75 million bond measure to address facilities and construction projects at Hancock College -- for a Thursday morning rally and press conference to announce their support of the bond.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lanny Ebenstein, education chair for the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, said the organization will join various labor and business groups, elected officials and local leaders to announce their support of the measure. The Chamber is located at 614 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.
"The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association carefully considered the merits of Measure Y, and we believe it will be a cost-effective bond measure for the residents of the Allan Hancock College district," Ebenstein said.
Funding will allow the college to tap into $24 million allocated by the state for construction of the college's proposed Fine Arts Complex, as well as address needs to physical education facilities — some of which are more than 50 years old. Upgrades to the Lompoc campus also are planned, as well as an equipment purchase at the Solvang Theaterfest’s open-air Festival Theater.
Of the $75 million authorized by the bond measure, approximately $34 million will be used to pay off existing Measure I debt, leaving property owners with a single payment of $11 per $100,000 of assessed valuation over 30 years.
The bond requires approval from 55 percent of district voters to pass. No portion of the money can be used as salaries or pensions for college administrators, faculty or staff.
Solvang
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Old Mission Drive
A Wednesday morning gas leak in the 1900 block of Old Mission Drive in Solvang prompted a small evacuation, shelter-in-place order and response from Santa Barbara County Fire.
Responding at 10:17 a.m. to reports of a gas line rupture behind the New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, emergency crews discovered that workers in the area had struck an underground gas line causing a major leak. Thirty people were evacuated from the area while 25 were ordered to remain indoors to avoid exposure for a short period of time.
New Frontiers remained open and unaffected by the incident, according to General Manager Dave Blanchard. Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Southern California Gas Co. crews responded to the area to shut down the gas and repair the damaged line.
Arroyo Grande
Motorcyclist dies when hit by car after bike strikes deer hit by another car
A Los Osos motorcyclist died Tuesday after his bike struck a deer that had been hit by an Orcutt man’s car, then was run over by another car driven by an Arroyo Grande woman.
Johnny Dale Trujillo, 49, was killed in the crash about 6:35 a.m. in light fog on southbound Highway 101 just south of El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer J. Jennings said Mark A. Espinoza, 54, of Orcutt was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang southbound at an unknown rate of speed in the right lane of Highway 101 when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of him.
Espinoza’s Mustang struck the deer, throwing it into the left-hand southbound lane directly into the path of Trujillo’s 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which struck the animal and ejected him onto the roadway.
Trujillo was then struck by a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Kathryn Sue Hoag, 67, of Arroyo Grande, Jennings said.
He noted the collision is still under investigation and asked that anyone with information regarding the crash to call the CHP’s San Luis Obispo Area office at 805-594-8700.