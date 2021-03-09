LOS OLIVOS
Suspicious death under investigation on Foxen Canyon Road
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Sunday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos.
The incident was initially called out as a traffic collision that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station roads was closed to traffic beginning shortly after the incident and reopened shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday.
The Sheriff's Office did not immediately provide information on the identify of the victim, although it plans to release that information as soon as it becomes available, according to Zick.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including a CalSTAR helicopter.
LOMPOC
Registration for Youth Evolution Soccer now open
The Lompoc Recreation Division has opened registration for Youth Evolution Soccer, a noncompetitive program available to all boys and girls 3 1/2 to 11 years old.
The program, which focuses on exploring the sport of soccer through fun and creative activities, will run from March 23 to April 20 at River Bend Park.
The cost to register is $89 per child and can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Questions can be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
To learn more about Youth Evolution Soccer and how it protects participants and coaches, visit www.youthevolutionsoccer.com.
BUELLTON
10th annual Brew Fest going virtual
Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest will go virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, as beer lovers near and far will be invited to join or host festival watch parties with friends and family.
This year's Cinco de Mayo-themed beer festival is slated for May 1, according to an announcement from the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.
More details are expected in the coming weeks as the Chamber and event organizers, EnFuego Events, work to provide ticket buyers with a box of beers and other beverages to help celebrate the annual event.
Tickets will soon go on sale at www.buelltonbrewfest.com.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
New members sought for Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel
Applications are being accepted to join the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel that provides community input about decommissioning issues to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Three new members are needed for the local nonregulatory stakeholder group of 11 people, and March 13 is the deadline to apply.
The panel was created to foster open dialogue between the community and PG&E on matters related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and future uses of the facilities and property located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Panel members, who meet quarterly, also have a chance to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process.
PG&E representatives and existing panel members will select three replacements who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in the communities surrounding the nuclear power plant.
New panel members will be announced March 29.
For more information on how to apply, visit https://diablocanyonpanel.org/ or www.pge.com/engagementpanel.