SANTA MARIA
Suspected Westpark gang member arrested with drugs and guns
A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawfully possessing guns and drugs following a months-long investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Mill Street, where they found 26-year-old Jacob Cardenas inside his bathroom allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet.
Police forced their way into the bathroom and arrested Cardenas.
Police found approximately 3½ pounds of methamphetamine inside the bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, the search warrant allegedly yielded at least six firearms and approximately $11,000 in cash.
Cardenas is a convicted felon and a suspected member of Santa Maria’s Westpark Gang, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale; felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Cardenas also was booked on a $75,000 warrant stemming from an incident that involved a police car chase a week ago and is being held without bail on a probation detainer.
LOMPOC
Haunted Asylum attraction to open Friday night
The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction is slated to open Friday night and continue each weekend through Oct. 31.
The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.
SANTA MARIA
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria announces third quarter earnings
Janet Silveria, President and CEO of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has released the company’s earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30.
Net loans for the bank grew 9.3%, from $164.8 million at Sept. 30, 2018 to $180.1 million at Sept. 30, 2019. Total deposits increased 8.6%, from $214.9 million at Sept. 30, 2018 to $233.3 million at Sept. 30, 2019.
Total assets were $264.0 million at Sept. 30, 2019, an increase of 9.6% over the $240.9 million reported at Sept. 30, 2018. Net income was reported as $2.566 million at Sept. 30, 2018, versus $2.007 million at Sept. 30, 2019.
The decline is attributed to one-time earnings realized in the 2nd quarter last year. The bank concluded the sale of their Lompoc division on May 18, 2018, which resulted in one-time net earnings of approximately $824,200 as of Sept. 30, 2018. After adjusting for the one time net earnings, net income increased 15.2% from the same period last year.
Silveria said that the sale of the Lompoc division was a strategic move to divest of a division that was underperforming company goals.
As a result of the improved earnings and strong capital position, the company has announced an offer to repurchase up to 300,000 of its shares at a price of $15 per share. The offer to purchase for cash was announced by the company on Oct. 7, 2019. Additional details may be found on the company website.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 55 people in two locations in Santa Maria. For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com.