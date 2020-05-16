County Lines: Suspect pleads guilty to accessory in the killing of Sarah Stoffle

LOMPOC
Suspect pleads guilty to accessory in the killing of Sarah Stoffle
A Lompoc man pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of accessory in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle in March.
Robert James Scott, 23, of Lompoc appeared before Superior Court Judge John McGregor on May 8 to plead guilty to the charge of accessory to murder after the fact for his role in the death of Stoffle, who was shot and killed on March 25 at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.
In addition to the accessory charge, Scott pleaded guilty to a car theft charge in an unrelated felony case.
Under his plea, Scott will have to serve 18 months of prison time and an additional 18 months of supervised release, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
He will serve concurrent prison sentences for both cases, she said.
Scott will appear for a sentencing hearing June 18 in Santa Maria.
Scott was charged with accessory on April 1 following an investigation by Lompoc Police detectives who learned Scott cleaned the sawed-off shotgun Terry allegedly used to kill Stoffle, court documents show.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, of Lompoc — Scott's co-defendant — was charged with murder on March 30 in connection to Stoffle's death. He pleaded not guilty.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire departments to declare high fire season Monday
Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions, on Monday will declare the beginning of the 2020 high fire season period for all areas of the county.
As a result, all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended, County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
In addition, the County Fire Department will be increasing the number of resources — crews, engines, bulldozers, helicopters and other equipment — for responding to reported vegetation fires.
Bertucelli said the department is reminding everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially with traveling through or staying in wildland areas.
Residents are advised to maintain cleared areas around structures and review and become familiar with the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan.
For more information, visit www.sbcfire.com.
