County Lines: Suspect arrested in Orcutt area mail theft

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Suspect arrested in Orcutt area mail theft
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man early Friday morning in Orcutt on suspicion of felony mail theft and related violations after stolen mail was allegedly found in his vehicle.
David Seviere, 44, was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a stun gun and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, then released without bail in accordance with Emergency Rule 4, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
About 2 a.m., deputies received a report of a man stealing mail and went to the area of Aiden Way and Via Steffron in the Rice Ranch area, where they found Seviere near the neighborhood’s community mailboxes, Zick said.
Deputies subsequently discovered mail stolen from several nearby residents, keys modified to open mailboxes and a stun gun inside Sevier’s lifted blue GMC Jimmy, she said.
A woman reported to be with Seviere prior to deputies arrival is suspected of being involved in the mail theft, and deputies are seeking any video footage of the suspects from doorbell cameras or home surveillance systems in the area.
Investigators are asking anyone with video or additional information to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation at 805-934-6150 or email Sr. Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
An inmate at the federal prison complex in Lompoc died Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons of announced.
Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
Prison officials did not reveal a suspected cause of death.
Kaba had been sentenced in the District of Kansas to an 85-month prison term for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, firearms violations, and use, carry and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He had been in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc since July 10, 2019, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
The U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,094 male offenders.
For more information on the Bureau of Prisons, visit bop.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth, firearm
A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on drugs and firearms violations when members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Stowell Street.
Marco Vidal Torres Gonzales, 19, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly in possession of a loaded .22-caliber revolver, additional ammunition for the firearm, a quantity of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a police sergeant said.
Torres Gonzales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
SANTA MARIA
Police seeking hit-and-run suspect
Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunday and was captured on video surveillance.
Police said a dark-colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup with California license plate number 33380B1 backed into a block wall at 1225 W. Stowell Road.
The collision caused catastrophic structural damage to the wall and damaged the adjacent building, a police lieutenant said.
Police described the driver as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with short black hair and a dark mustache and goatee.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver's name or whereabouts to call the Santa Maria Traffic Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 1355.
