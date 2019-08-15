BUELLTON
Suspect arrested for kidnapping after plucking toddler from shopping cart
A 56-year-old Buellton man suspected of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a supermarket was arrested Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
William “Bill” Henderson was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor child endangerment, with bail set at $100,000.
Henderson, who is listed as the owner of Compass Wine Tours and Luxury Transportation in Solvang, allegedly plucked the child from a shopping cart and headed for the exit of the Albertsons market about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
“The mother was in shock for a moment, then realized [what was happening] and ran after him screaming,” sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said. “He dropped the child and fled the store.”
Raney said the child and parent were left “clearly distraught” over the attempted abduction.
Henderson was identified using video surveillance from the supermarket.
“As soon as our deputies looked at the surveillance footage, they knew who it was,” Raney said.
Henderson was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. He was still in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies are looking for additional witnesses to the Aug. 7 incident and are concerned there might be other incidents involving Henderson that have not been reported to law enforcement.
Investigators are asking witnesses with information related to the investigation to call the Buellton Sheriff’s Station at 805-686-8150.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff's investigators develop suspect profile in Oceano homicide
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigators have compiled a forensic profile of the person they believe killed a 41-year-old Oceano man in April, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Daniel Fuentes Sr. was killed just after midnight April 3 in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Forensic evidence obtained at the crime scene during the initial investigation was sent to the California Department of Justice for analysis, Cipolla said.
Detectives are now comparing the forensic profile to suspects in the case, hoping to find the individual responsible for Fuentes’ death.
Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call detectives at 805-781-4500.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or online at www.slotips.org.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
The city contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisor Joan Hartmann to hold office hours in four communities
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during local office hours in four communities — Guadalupe, Mission Hills, Solvang and Los Alamos.
Constituent office hours on Thursday, Aug. 22, will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Little House by the Park, 4681 11th St., in Guadalupe and 2 to 4 p.m. at Mission Hills Community Service District office at 1550 Burton Mesa Road.
Then on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hartmann will be at her midcounty office at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang from noon to 2 p.m. and at Bedford Winery Patio at 448 Bell St. in Los Alamos from 3 to 5 p.m.
Appointments are not required, as drop-ins are welcome, said a spokesman for her office.
Hartmann said she wants to speak with residents, students, community leaders and business owners about community vitality ideas and upcoming projects and to hear concerns and answer questions residents have regarding local issues.
For more information, call Hartmann’s office at 805-568-8006 or 805-568-2192.