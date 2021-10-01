LOMPOC
Surf Beach now fully reopen to public
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches were fully reopened to the public Sept. 23, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions put in place to protect the Western snowy plover, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Boundary fences and signs at Lompoc's most accessible Surf Beach were removed in response to the confirmed fledging of plover chicks on Sept. 16 per biological opinion, officials said.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's biological opinion requires the 30th Space Wing commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually — from March 1 through Sept. 30 — to protect the threatened plover species.
Since all plover chicks had fledged by Sept. 16, according to VSFB officials, 30th Space Wing Cmdr. Col. Robert A. Long directed all beaches be reopened.
Certain restrictions still apply during the fall and winter seasons that include:
- No littering, including fishing bait and fish remains
- No pets off-leash
- No camping
- No beach fires
- No fireworks
- No kite flying
- No feeding wildlife
- No horses or ATVs, except for authorized enforcement personnel
Lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so beachgoers are encouraged to never swim alone and to always remain cognizant of surroundings.
Surf Beach is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wall and Minuteman beaches are open daily from sunrise to sunset.
LOMPOC
Memorial event for homicide victims set for today
A bike ride to remember Lompoc victims killed due to violence in 2019 that was delayed for more than a year due to COVID-19 will take place today, according to its organizer.
The event was created following the seven homicides Lompoc experienced in 2019, including the shooting death of 22-year-old Army soldier Marlon Brumfield, according to organizer Yasmin Dawson.
Dawson, along with her own nonprofit Collective Cultures Creating Change, partnered with the Cords Foundation to keep the memories of those lost to violence and hopes to create lasting change.
“The violence hasn’t ceased, but we have to believe that our community has been strengthened,” Dawson said. “I think after COVID, of course, there has been additional trauma and, because we’ve been locked down, there’s been a lot of anger and anxiety and [insecurity].”
The event starts with a two-hour bike ride from 9 to 11 a.m. at Beattie Park near the intersection of East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street, followed by giveaways and food trucks at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A $5 entry fee for the bike ride also includes raffle tickets for the giveaway, which includes an adult and child’s bike, gift baskets and gift cards, according to Dawson.
Dawson organized a community march against violence that drew hundreds on Sept. 20, 2019, following the death of Brumfield.
Brumfield was an active-duty Army soldier visiting home on leave when he was killed in a gang-related shooting while walking with his friend near the intersection of A Street and Ocean Avenue on Sept. 8. 2019.
“This is all derived from the death of Marlon,” said Dawson, who is originally from Philadelphia. “My brother died of violence. It makes me feel like I’m doing something for my family as well.”
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to kick off youth cornhole league mid-October
Santa Maria youth in grades 3 to 8 are invited to participate in a new youth cornhole league at Minami Community Center hosted by the Recreation and Parks Department.
The season kicks off Oct. 12 and ends Nov. 2, with games held every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Three-person teams will be placed into divisions separated by grade level, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program is intended to teach youth the basics of cornhole through friendly competition, van de Kamp said.
Space in the program is limited and preregistration is required online via cityofsantamaria.org/register. A fee of $22 for city residents and $27.50 for non-residents is included.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.