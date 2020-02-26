County Lines: Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor
A Sunnyvale man pleaded no contest Tuesday to the attempted murder of a physician at Lompoc Valley Medical Center in February 2019 and now is facing a state prison sentence of six years, according to court documents.
Long Lu, 37, of Sunnyvale appeared before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca at Superior Court in Lompoc, where he struck a deal with prosecutors to enter a plea of no contest to a felony count of attempted murder.
Additionally, Lu admitted to an enhancement of attacking a victim over the age of 65.
Lu was accused of robbing and attempting to strangle Dr. Lawrence Riemer, an independent physician assigned to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, just before the doctor was about to walk into the rear entrance of the hospital the morning of Feb. 26, 2019, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
As a result, prosecutors charged Lu with attempted murder, robbery and two enhancements, including personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Lu originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.
As part of the plea deal, Lu is facing a six-year state prison sentence — five years for the attempted murder charge and one year for the enhancement, with both to be served consecutively.
Additionally, Lu faces five years of parole upon his release. Restitution is to be determined, court records show.
Lu is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 7 in Department 1 at Superior Court in Lompoc.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crew extinguishes small vegetation fire near Hwy 135 and Harris Grade
Santa Barbara County Fire crews Wednesday extinguished a small vegetation fire near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road in Los Alamos.
The fire was initially reported at 11:20 a.m., and crews were mobilized after officials determined the fire was not part of a planned burn, said County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire, which Bertucelli said measured approximately 20 feet by 300 feet, broke out in a creek bed near Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road.
Three fire engines and a fire crew responded to the fire.
Firefighters cut a line around the fire and fully contained it shortly before 1 p.m., Bertucelli said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Ramp resurfacing will close lanes on Hwy 101 at Solomon Summit
A project to resurface the Highway 101 on- and offramps near the Solomon Summit Undercrossing will start next week, leading to lane closures and full closures of the ramps, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Beginning Monday, the right lane will be closed in both directions overnight from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday in the construction zone, about 3 miles south of Clark Avenue, the spokesman said.
The speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph.
Southbound on- and offramps at the Solomon Summit Undercrossing will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday, March 9, until Friday, April 17.
Northbound on- and offramps at the undercrossing will be closed 24 hours a day from Friday, April 17, until Friday, May 22.
Detour signs will be placed to assist motorists during the ramp closures, the spokesman said.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $2 million project that includes roadway excavation, paving, drainage and guardrail work.
For traffic updates on state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.