County Lines: Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor

Three fire engines and a fire crew responded to the fire.

Firefighters cut a line around the fire and fully contained it shortly before 1 p.m., Bertucelli said.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Ramp resurfacing will close lanes on Hwy 101 at Solomon Summit

A project to resurface the Highway 101 on- and offramps near the Solomon Summit Undercrossing will start next week, leading to lane closures and full closures of the ramps, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Beginning Monday, the right lane will be closed in both directions overnight from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday in the construction zone, about 3 miles south of Clark Avenue, the spokesman said.

The speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph.

Southbound on- and offramps at the Solomon Summit Undercrossing will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday, March 9, until Friday, April 17.

Northbound on- and offramps at the undercrossing will be closed 24 hours a day from Friday, April 17, until Friday, May 22.

Detour signs will be placed to assist motorists during the ramp closures, the spokesman said.