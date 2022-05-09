SANTA MARIA
Student allegedly armed with knife arrested at Santa Maria High School
A Santa Maria High School student was arrested Monday after they were allegedly found with a knife following a report of a person who was armed on campus, according to police officials.
Dispatchers received a report of an armed student at Santa Maria High shortly before 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Upon arrival, Santa Maria Police officers located the student, who was not identified but is an adult and had already been detained at the scene inside the high school, according to Kline. He added more information will be forthcoming.
Kline said the school was placed on lockdown for approximately 45 minutes following the report.
The lockdown was a precautionary measure taken after school officials received a tip that there was a weapon on campus, according to Kenny Klein, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman.
Klein said Santa Maria Police and school staff conducted a search of the individuals in question and initially determined the threat was unfounded. All students were reported "safe and sound," and normal activities at the school have resumed, he added.
In addition to Santa Maria Police officers, a Santa Barbara County sheriff's K-9 unit reportedly responded to the scene.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man arrested, accused of firing bullet at sheriff's officials
A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on firearms charges after he allegedly shot a gun while attempting to flee Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives at a residence on East Enos Drive.
The incident occurred at 9:26 a.m. when detectives from the Sheriff's Compliance Response Team attempted to contact 46-year-old Adam Valdez in the parking area of a residence in the 300 bock of East Enos Drive, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said that when Valdez noticed the detectives, he attempted to flee and drew a gun from his waistband area, firing a single shot in an unknown direction.
Detectives swiftly took Valdez into custody without returning fire and secured the weapon, according to Zick. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Zick added that detectives conducted a thorough canvas of the surrounding area and didn't find any bystanders or property damage from the shooting.
Valdez was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer with a firearm, possessing a firearm as a felon, and outstanding warrants in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for narcotics and weapons-related charges, according to Zick. Valdez had an enhanced bail listed at $1 million, she added.
The Compliance Response Team is funded by state funds distributed through the Community Correction Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
2 vehicle occupants ejected, injured in rollover crash near Broadway, Miller Street
A man and woman sustained major injuries early Sunday when they were ejected from their vehicle when it lost control and rolled over into a ditch near Highway 135/Broadway and Miller Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 1:30 a.m. and located the vehicle on its roof in a drainage ditch next to the road, according to the SMPD.
Officers located both the man and the woman, who were not identified, lying in the vegetation a short distance away from the road, just south of Miller Street and Broadway/Highway 135.
Both the vehicle occupants were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via American Medical Response ambulance, although the female was later airlifted to a hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the SMPD.
A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle appeared to be traveling northbound on Highway 135, north of Waller Park, when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway for an unknown reason.
The SMPD is requesting the public's assistance with the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 805-928-3781.
SANTA MARIA
2 men injured in separate shootings about an hour apart
Two men sustained nonlife-threatening injuries after they were shot in two separate shootings in Santa Maria that occurred within about an hour of each other Friday night, according to police officials.
The first shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m., when a 19-year-old man checked himself into the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency after sustaining a single gunshot wound as he walked near Alvin Avenue and Bradley Road, according to SMPD Sgt. Daniel Rios.
The second shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m., when SMPD officers responded to several calls for shots fired near Thornburg Street and Ronald Place.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting occurred in the area and was related to a large house party, according to Rios.
Rios said that as officers were investigating the shooting, an 18-year-old man arrived at Marian's emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Police believe the victim is connected to the shooting near Thornburg Street and Ronald Place, according to Rios.
Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information related to either case is encouraged to contact the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
GOLETA
Lompoc man accused of drug charges, stealing avocados
A Lompoc man was arrested early Sunday on drug and grand theft charges after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy found a vehicle's trunk filled with avocados allegedly stolen from a ranch on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.
Special Duty Sheriff's Deputy Hartley Freedman was patrolling the Goleta area when he noticed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway in the 6900 block of Cathedral Oaks Road and contacted 44-year-old Tim Rounds, who was walking nearby, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said Freedman noticed that Rounds was wearing a headlamp on his forehead and holding a bucket full of avocados. In addition, the deputy saw a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine on the dashboard of Rounds' vehicle, Zick added.
Freedman searched Rounds' vehicle and allegedly found the trunk filled with avocados. The deputy contacted the ranch's owner and learned that Rounds did not have permission to harvest their avocados, according to Zick.
Rounds was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft of fruit, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia shortly after 5 a.m. After Rounds was booked, he was released due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets $0 bail amounts for most lower level crimes, according to Zick.
Zick added that the avocados were photographed and returned to the ranch owner.