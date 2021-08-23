SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Strauss wind turbines to roll through county
Three large transport vehicles will roll along state highways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this week, starting Wednesday, to deliver wind turbine blades to the Strauss Wind Energy project under construction near Lompoc area, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Similar trips are expected to occur intermittently over the next three months, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.
He said the transports are scheduled to leave the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5 and arrive in San Luis Obispo County using Highway 46 East to Highway 101, then following that south into Santa Barbara County.
In Santa Maria, the transport vehicles will use Union Valley Parkway to reach Highway 135, then will connect with Highway 1 and follow that to reach the Strauss project site south of Lompoc during the overnight hours.
After the blades are transferred onto Blade Lifter Trucks, the transport vehicles will collapse in size and return to Stockton along Highway 1 and Highway 246 through Lompoc between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, although the preferred time is from 9 to 11 a.m., Shivers said.
The vehicles will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol, and electronic message boards will be used to inform motorists of the project, which is being managed by Baywa r.e. of Sacramento under a Caltrans permit.
For updates on state highways on the Central Coast, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
One siren fails to sound in early warning test
One siren failed to operate in the annual Early Warning System test Saturday in San Luis Obispo County, a spokesman for the County Office of Emergency Services said.
During the annual test, 130 sirens sounded, but one near Highway 101 and El Campo Road just south of Arroyo Grande did not.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the county are investigating the cause of the malfunction and will return the siren to service as soon as the problem is rectified, the spokesman said.
In the meantime, backup alert and notification procedures have been put in place for that area should the sirens be needed following an emergency.
The sirens were installed and are maintained by PG&E as a licensing condition for Diablo Canyon Power Plant in order to warn people from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo to the Nipomo Mesa if there was an emergency at the nuclear-powered electricity generating station.
However, the sirens can be used to warn of other emergencies, including tsunamis, dam failures, hazardous chemical spills and similar natural and manmade disasters.
If the sirens sound for three minutes, people should tune to local radio and TV stations for instructions.
For more information on public alert and notification systems, visit ReadySLO.org.
SANTA MARIA
Marian’s cardiopulmonary rehab receives certification
Marian Regional Medical Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program in Santa Maria has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The certification is valid for three years.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs help people with such cardiovascular problems as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery and such pulmonary problems as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory symptoms recover faster and live healthier lives.
Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families, the spokeswoman said.
To earn accreditation, Marian had to submit extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
The association’s certification program is the only peer-review accreditation process that reviews individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the association and other related professional societies.
In 2018, the association moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements, so certified programs not only offer the most advanced practices available but also have proven track records for patient care, the spokeswoman said.
CENTRAL COAST
Free presentations offer Medicare information
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor five free virtual presentations — one in Spanish — in September for people interested in better understanding Medicare, a HICAP spokesman said.
The “New to Medicare” presentations will be offered at 2 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m. and, in Spanish, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
Preregistration is required for the online programs presented as a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
The programs will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
To register and for more information about the “New to Medicare” presentations, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net, or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.