SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Storm drops less than 1.5 inches in most areas of the county
Monday’s one-day rainstorm dropped between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain on most areas of Santa Barbara County.
However, a few areas received less than an inch and a few more than 2 inches, according to figures from the National Weather Service and the County Flood Control District.
The storm brought the first significant rainfall since December.
“Since no additional rain is expected through the end of March, this will be the driest first three months [of a new year] in 152 years at Cal Poly’s Irrigation Training & Research Center,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Here’s a look at some storm totals from around the area, in inches:
- Buellton 1.32
- Burton Mesa 1.32
- Cachuma Lake 2.07
- Casmalia 0.79
- New Cuyama 0.55
- Figueroa Mountain 1.46
- Gibraltar Reservoir 1.90
- Guadalupe 1.32
- Harris Grade 0.97
- Las Cruces 1.44
- Lompoc 1.40
- Los Alamos 1.63
- Los Olivos 1.02
- Orcutt 0.80
- Refugio Pass 2.29
- San Marcos Pass 2.47
- Santa Maria 0.72
- Santa Ynez 1.43
- Sisquoc 0.71
- Solvang 1.58
No arrests made in Probation Department, District Attorney's Office 'wellness' check
No arrests were made following a wellness check conducted Friday by law enforcement officials that included more than three dozen stops in an operation spanning from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara.
The operation was conducted by 15 Probation Department deputies and three District Attorney's Office victim-witness advocates and included 37 checks on residential locations for individuals, or "clients," currently on active probation, post-release community supervision and pretrial monitoring, according to Probation Department spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
Of those 37 checks, Milligan said there were 32 contacts and 12 searches.
Individuals targeted in the checks are involved with cases that include domestic and/or violence and child and/or elder abuse, according to Milligan.
Checks included locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara. Milligan said the operation specifically targeted individuals at residences where officials have determined children, victims or vulnerable adults live.
Wellness checks involve the assessments of the living environment, needs of the supervised individual and/or their family members and are meant to provide information on probation and community resources to members, according to Milligan.
Milligan added that during the operation, personnel handed out 28 baskets with spring-themed items, food supplies, toys and resource brochures to provide healthy activities for children and families in the homes and to support their well-being.
Additionally, during the checks, deputy probation officers ensure that the clients are within compliance of their specific supervision terms and conditions in order to promote a healthy environment for themselves, other people and deter future criminal activity.
SANTA MARIA
Youth task force hosting Global Arts & Sports at Buena Vista, Oakley parks
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is offering Global Arts & Sports at Buena Vista and Oakley parks throughout the month of April.
Students in grades 7 through 12 can drop in from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for free arts and sports, sponsored by the task force.
Drawing inspiration from around the world, drop-in activities will include Bengali metal crafting, Brazilian paper mosaic, Chinese field hockey and Japanese dodgeball, among others.
Activities will be offered on Tuesdays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St., and on Thursdays at Oakley Park, 1307 N. Western Ave.
The programming is part of the task force's Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative designed to expand acess to recreational activities into neighborhood parks.
In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth, aimed at preventing their involvement in crime, gangs and drugs. Efforts include offering free bus passes to teens, providing fields trips and maintaining the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library delivers Storytime to You at locations across city
Throughout April, the Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will delivery Storytime to You at various locations around the city.
Join the Bookmobile librarian for stories, songs and rhymes. Storytime to You will be held at 2 and 4 p.m. on April 7, 12, 20 and 29.
According to library staff, it will be fun for the whole family, as residents are invited to bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy-building together.
The various locations include city parks and large apartment complexes, among others. Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library to find specific locations for each time slot.
Questions about Storytime to You may be directed to the library's outreach services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.