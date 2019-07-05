San Luis Obispo County
Stolen motorcycle recovered by CHP at Oceano Dunes checkpoint
A stolen motorcycle was recovered and six citations were issued during a three-and-a-half-hour checkpoint conducted Tuesday at the entrance to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by the California Highway Patrol.
Although no arrests were made in the discovery of the stolen motorcycle, the CHP launched an investigation, and the motorcycle was returned to its owner, according to the checkpoint results released by CHP Officer Michael Poelking.
A total of 88 trucks and trailers and 36 off-highway vehicles were inspected during the checkpoint set up on the sands of Oceano Beach just south of the Pier Avenue ramp, Poelking said.
Officers found seven driver’s license violations, one registration violation and 11 equipment violations.
In addition to the six citations, officers issued 15 verbal warnings.
The inspections that started at 1 p.m. and concluded by 4:30 p.m. were intended to locate possibly stolen vehicles and those with modified serial numbers as well as to raise public awareness of safe vehicle operation and legal requirements, Poelking said.
He said the CHP chose the Oceano Dunes entrance for the off-highway vehicle and equipment enforcement checkpoint because of its high volume of traffic and having enough space to conduct the operation.
Santa Barbara County
Animal Services waives fees for reclaiming lost pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a "return to owner amnesty" and waiving redemption fees through Saturday to allow owners to reclaim lost pets.
The impound fees, which typically range from $75 to $300, will be waived as the county prepares for an influx of lost pets surrounding the Fourth of July holiday.
The fees are waived regardless of the animal's length of the stay, an Animal Services spokesman said.
Pet owners who are missing an animal should contact their shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips and/or photos are required to claim a pet.
The "return to owner amnesty" does not apply to dogs that have been confiscated, are on a bite quarantine or are under investigation.
Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continuing care, the spokesman said.
Pet owners can stop by the shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road.
The hours for all locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Santa Maria
Rec department offers free July events
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled a variety of free activities throughout July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month.
The month is meant is celebrate the social and health benefits of using parks, facilities and recreation programs.
The events include:
- Free Movies in the Park — “Selena” is scheduled for screening July 13 at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, and “The House With A Clock in Its Walls" will be screened July 27 at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
- Free Concerts in the Park — Community members can enjoy live music at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m. on two days during the month. The '60s-style rock band Unfinished Business will play July 14, and the rockabilly band Drive-In Romeos will perform July 28.
- Free Swim Day — Kids can swim and enjoy the new fish slide at the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 28.
- Free Youth Summer Fun — Every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., youths ages 6 to 12 can enjoy a free lunch and fun recreation activities at the Safe and Strong All Summer Long drop-in recreation program at select neighborhood parks.
- Free Teen Pop Up Event — Youths ages 12 to 17 can enjoy drone racing, Nerf Blaster battles, bubble soccer, dodgeball and free refreshments at Oakley Park, 1300 N. Western Ave., on July 24 and Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive, on July 31.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.