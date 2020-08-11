County Lines: Stolen car suspect arrested after owner used phone app to locate vehicle

ORCUTT
Stolen car suspect arrested after owner used phone app to locate vehicle
A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was arrested in Orcutt on Tuesday after the owner located the vehicle using a smartphone app, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The vehicle, a white 2007 GMC truck, was reported stolen at about 4 p.m. Monday from a self-service car wash near the intersection of North Broadway and Orchard Street in Santa Maria after the owner left the keys inside the vehicle, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
The owner also left their cellphone inside the GMC and used a smartphone app to locate the vehicle, which was determined to be in the parking lot at the McDonald's in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue. The owner then reported the vehicle's location to police.
CHP units responded and located 46-year-old Julio Arroyo Jr. of Santa Maria driving the stolen GMC near Albertsons, at which point officers initiated a traffic stop nearby at the intersection of Patterson and South Bradley roads, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
Several police cruisers, including from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene and surrounded the vehicle.
Arroyo didn't immediately comply with officers' demands to exit the vehicle, but he was eventually "persuaded" to give himself up upon arrival of a sheriff's K-9 unit, said Smith, adding no force was used.
Arroyo was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision
A Santa Barbara man was identified as the driver killed Friday in a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries.
Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched.
NIPOMO
Fundraiser set for Sabrina Dana's Elks Rodeo queen campaign
“History and Wine With the Dana Family” is a fundraiser for Elks Rodeo queen candidate Sabrina Dana set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dana Adobe & Cultural Center at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.
History talks by Joe Dana, descendant of Nipomo founders Capt. William Goodwin Dana and Maria Josefa Carrillo Dana, will be accompanied by wine and food to benefit Sabrina Dana’s queen campaign on behalf of United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $150,000 for United Way’s literacy, AmeriCorps and COVID-19 recovery programs, a campaign spokesman said.
The fundraiser will be held outdoors, and all San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department requirements will be implemented, the spokesman said.
Tickets at $20 each will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.elksrodeoqueen.com or www.liveunitedsbc.org.
CENTRAL COAST
Schur named new marketing representative at S. Lombardi & Associates
Cynthia Schur has joined S.Lombardi & Associates as its new marketing representative, a company spokeswoman said.
During her more than 40-year career in media sales, Schur most recently served as the publisher of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
She is the second woman appointed to the role of publisher by the Pulitzer family and for 16 years served on the California News Publishers Association board of directors, including a term as president.
Over the past two decades, she served on the boards of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara County Foodbank, Allan Hancock College Foundation, Domestic Violence Solutions and Catholic Charities.
S. Lombardi & Associates has been in business since 1973.
