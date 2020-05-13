County Lines: Steve Campbell chosen as new principal of Santa Maria High

SANTA MARIA
Steve Campbell chosen as new principal of SMHS
Steve Campbell will serve as the new principal of Santa Maria High School after years spent working as both assistant principal and interim principal for the Saints.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board decided between 15 applicants from across the state before electing Campbell, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
The decision was announced by Superintendent Antonio Garcia at Tuesday's board meeting.
“I am happy to have Steve Campbell serve as the new principal of Santa Maria High School,’’ Garcia said. “The selection process clearly revealed and affirmed his fit and preparedness to take the helm. I am confident that he will lead the school to the next level in its trajectory to success.”
Campbell previously served as assistant principal at Santa Maria High from 2013 to 2019, and in April 2019 stepped into the role of interim principal after the retirement of then-principal Joe Domingues.
Prior to his work as an educator in Santa Maria, Campbell served as a physics teacher in Colorado, as dean of Students at Morro Bay High School and as director of Special Projects for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire departments to declare high fire season Monday
Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with all other local fire jurisdictions, on Monday will declare the beginning of the 2020 high fire season period for all areas of the county.
As a result, all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended, County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
In addition, the County Fire Department will be increasing the number of resources — crews, engines, bulldozers, helicopters and other equipment — for responding to reported vegetation fires.
Bertucelli said the department is reminding everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety, especially with traveling through or staying in wildland areas.
Residents are advised to maintain cleared areas around structures and review and become familiar with the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan.
For more information, visit www.sbcfire.com.
SANTA MARIA
First hearing in MS-13 trial scheduled since pandemic
A court hearing linked to the MS-13 gang trial is scheduled next week in Santa Maria Superior Court, the first activity in the case since the coronavirus pandemic prompted court closures in March.
Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is the lead prosecutor in the case, said the hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 22 in Department 9.
The hearing calls for the appearances of defense attorneys and their clients -- Tranquilino Robles Morales, Juan Calos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis German Mejia Orellana and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno -- who make up the first set of defendants to stand trial in the case.
Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin on April 13 with a trial start date of May 4 — both were delayed due to the pandemic.
The hearing notice did not specify what would be discussed, but presumably will be held to reschedule jury selection and the trial's start date, according to Bramsen, who isn't allowed to discuss details of the case because of a gag order issued in 2017.
The trials will run consecutively and each is expected to last up to a year.
The 10 defendants in the case, who will be tried in two separate groups of five, are alleged members of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, and are accused of killing 10 people in the Santa Maria Valley between 2013 and 2016.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Fawcett selected superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District
Paul Fawcett was chosen superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District through a unanimous vote of the board of education Tuesday afternoon, a district spokeswoman said.
Fawcett, who is currently assistant superintendent for human resources, will replace Andy Stenson, who resigned in February, effective June 30, after 17 months at the superintendent’s job.
“We are confident that [Fawcett] has the right combination of skills and experience to lead our district,” said Vicki Meagher, president of the board. “He stood out among an impressive group of applicants at the conclusion of a statewide search.”
Fawcett joined Lucia Mar in 2016 as the director of special education, having previously served as a high school principal for Winters Joint Unified School District and taught at both K-12 and postsecondary levels.
He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from University of California, Davis, and master of arts degrees in both educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from Cal Poly.
Fawcett said he was both honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students of the district.
“Staying true to our motto, ‘Our Kids First,’ we’ll remain focused and committed to ensuring that all students are provided with the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential in school and beyond.”
Stenson applauded the board of education’s choice.
“Having worked closely with [Fawcett] over the past four years, I can personally attest to his high character, tremendous work ethic and commitment to doing what is right for our fine students and dedicated staff,” Stenson said, adding Fawcett will be an excellent superintendent.
An employment agreement for Fawcett and transition plans are expected to be presented to the board at its regular meeting May 19.
He and wife Casey have two sons, Owen, 12, and Warren, 7.
