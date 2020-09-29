County Lines: State Route 246 to close from Oct. 6 to 9 for resurfacing project

LOMPOC
State Route 246 to close from Oct. 6 to 9 for resurfacing project
A four-day closure of State Route 246 in Lompoc is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9, with the roadway closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
The grind and pave resurfacing operation, performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton, will affect State Route 246 from the separation with Highway 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road.
Motorists headed west may detour onto Purisima Road to reach Lompoc while Buellton-bound motorists may detour onto Highway 1 “H” Street to Purisima Road, according to the Caltrans District 5 spokesman
Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the ongoing roadwork.
Caltrans is asking motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
BALLARD
Bob's Well Bread opens new bakery doors on Thursday
A second Bob’s Well Bread location is set to open its doors on Thursday after more than a year of renovations at its historic Ballard site.
The same Bob’s Well Bread-branded artisan goods and café selections found in the originating Los Alamos store will make its debut at the new 1,500-square-foot shop designed by owners and operators Jane and Bob Oswaks.
Chef Gary Clark will lead the kitchen with Andrew Scherer serving as general manager, according to the official announcement.
In observance of COVID-19 safety measures, spacious outdoor dining will be available to patrons. Indoor dining for 25 will be available once ruled safe by the state of California, the announcement noted.
Operating hours for Bob’s Well Bread at the Ballard Store are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The café kitchen closes at 3 p.m.
The new Ballard Store is located at 2449 Baseline Avenue, Suite 101.
For more information and the daily menu, visit www.bobswellbread.com, or, call 805-691-9549.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Friends of the Lompoc Library taking board member nominations
The Friends of the Lompoc Library is taking nominations for vice president and treasurer positions through Oct. 21.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, board nominations will not be taken in person but can be emailed to Teresa Jansen at lomfriends@blackgold.org.
Voting will take place via email on Oct. 28.
Current Vice President Leslie Sevier and Treasurer Bob Vossler have agreed to run for another term, according to Publicity Chair Donna Dimock.
Regular meetings, including the annual October membership meeting, have been paused at this time.
The October library book sale was canceled this year, however, bags of books, CDs and other material can be purchased by appointment by emailing System@helpingthelompoclibrary.
Book donations are not being accepted until the library is fully open.
For updates, visit Friends Of The Lompoc Library System on Facebook.
