County Lines: State investigating contaminated airport water; supervisors to hear criminal justice, racial equality report

SANTA MARIA
Airport groundwater contamination identified
Levels of chemical agents tied to health problems were detected in soil and groundwater samples taken from the Santa Maria Public Airport in March, according to a preliminary state investigation report released in June.
Per- or polyfluoroalkys, also known as perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), were found in varying levels in samples taken from numerous sites at the airport, according to the report released June 1 by the State Water Resources Control Board.
The report came following a March 20, 2019, order from the board to investigate levels of the chemicals at the airport.
A total of 14 samples across eight sites were taken in March 2020, including a groundwater well and drainage basin located approximately 300 yards east of the unincorporated village of Tanglewood.
Samples show that the PFAS levels were "high," although the water tested is not used for drinking, according Water Resources Control Board spokesman Edward Ortiz.
"It’s way too early in the process to determine what’s not good, since the investigation is at the phase where the goal is to establish whether and to what amount there is PFAS there," Ortiz said.
The chemicals are manufactured by such companies as DuPont and are tied to health issues, including cancer. They're considered "forever chemicals" due to their widespread occurrence and tendency to accumulate in nature.
The substances are contained in aqueous film-forming foam, which is stored onsite at the airport and is used by the Santa Maria Fire Department to put out aircraft fuel fires.
According to the report, the foam was used twice in two prior incidents: once for a hangar fire and once for a runway fire from a small plane that landed without extending its landing gear.
The next phase of the investigation will likely deal with clean-up, Ortiz said.
The full report can be viewed at geotracker.waterboards.ca.gov.
ORCUTT
DUI collision injures two
Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a suspected DUI-related head-on collision Tuesday along Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection, Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman said.
Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria, was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction.
Both vehicles sustained major damage, although Ortiz-Pausano and the Highlander's driver, Nicholas Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria, received minor injuries in the collision, Chapman said.
The two men were transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for further treatment.
Ortiz-Pausano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, Chapman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Criminal justice, racial equity report on agenda
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. today to hear a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County.”
The report will outline current and potential future actions to lower the average daily population in the County Jail system as well as existing and proposed racial equity and diversity initiatives within county government.
Supervisors may provide direction to the staff on those issues along with the potential process for allocating and using equity funds.
The hearing is estimated to take three hours and will be the supervisors’ last meeting before recessing for the summer, with the next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.
The letter to the board, staff presentation, criminal justice mapping report and public comments can be downloaded for review at https://santabarbara.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx#current.
Residents can watch the meeting live on local cable channel 20, link to live streaming of the meeting by County Santa Barbara Television at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.csb or watch it on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.
Public comments can be emailed to sbcob@countyofsb.org.
