County Lines: STARBASE program launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base

102620 US Space Force

A colleague takes the podium at the Oct. 14 ribbon-cutting event, marking the launch of the STARBASE program at Vandenberg Air Force Base. From left, Dr. Belinda Jones, director of Military Education and Outreach from INDTAI Inc.; Tonya Troup-Spurlock, Vandenberg STARBASE director; Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, lean in to cut the ribbon.  

 U.S. Space Force photo by Trish Mogilski

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Team Vandenberg and STARBASE leadership on Oct. 14 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the STARBASE program at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Department of Defense STARBASE program, in partnership with community leaders, is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative designed to motivate elementary students — primarily fifth graders — to explore STEM as they continue their education. 

STARBASE Director Tonya Troup-Spurlock said she is dedicated to guiding students to succeed while "inspiring an insatiable passion for learning and success." 

The program will begin offering 25 hours of science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities to local youth. 

SANTA MARIA

Library adds online educational resources for children, students

The Santa Maria Public Library has added new educational resources for children and students that are accessible via the library website, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Monday.

One resource added by the library is the InfoBase for Kids, a streaming service of 9,000 educational videos featuring well-known characters and series. The service can be accessed under Downloadable Materials on the library website. 

For high school and college students, the library also has added ProQuest, a database for research, citation generators and e-books. Access to the resource was made possible by the California State Library, van de Kamp said. 

ProQuest can be accessed via the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, under the Research section of the library website. 

For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994.

SOLVANG

Wildling Museum reopens to the public Nov. 7 with modified hours

Several months after its forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildling Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7. 

New, modified, public walk-in hours will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Museum visitors are invited to view the "20/20: A Retrospective" exhibition, which represents a nod to the Wildling’s 20-year history. The exhibition will be on display in the Valley Oak Gallery through Feb. 14. 

Also on view will be the recently extended main floor exhibition, "Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky." The exhibit runs through Jan. 31, 2021.

Current Wildling Museum members also may visit by appointment beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. Appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-688-1082.

Santa Barbara County Health Department COVID-19 reports will be regularly assessed, which may result in adjusted hours, according to a spokesperson.

Visitors are advised to review current COVID-19 policies and procedures prior to a museum visit. 

For more information and updates on hours of operation, go to wildlingmuseum.org/visit.

