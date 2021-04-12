SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Spring gardening program continues at library branches
The city of Santa Maria is continuing its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Maria Main library branches.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. The program is open to adults 18 and older and limited to one kit per household.
Gardening kits are obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from now through Saturday.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open for indoor grab-and-go service 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
At the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries, kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration required. Pickup is available at the Orcutt branch from now through Saturday and the Los Alamos branch from now through Friday.
The Orcutt branch is located at 175 S. Broadway, with grab-and-go hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Los Alamos Branch is located at 405 Helena St. Grab-and-go hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change
The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women in collaboration with Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host panel discussion “The Impacts of Climate Change on the Lompoc Valley" at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, via Zoom.
Guest panelists will discuss the current and possible future impacts of climate change specific to the Lompoc Valley, according to an event spokeswoman. The discussion will be moderated by AAUW member and former Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner Marell Brooks.
The panel will include: Garrett Wong, Santa Barbara County Climate program manager for County Sustainability Division; Bill Buelow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Groundwater Basin; Rob Hazard, Santa Barbara County Fire marshal; Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire chief; and Kari Campbell-Bohard, local agriculturalist.
Questions will be taken after the presentations.
There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. To register, go to lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks public input on hazard mitigation plan
Santa Barbara County is looking for public input for its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of its update to improve disaster preparedness and reduce or eliminate risks to community, life and property, a county spokesman said.
The update will identify local hazards and measures to reduce the associated risks, like creating fire safety setbacks to reduce the potential for a fire to spread, the spokesman said.
Residents can help identify risks in their communities by taking a brief survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CountyHMP, which can be done anonymously, and includes questions regarding experiences with local hazards and threats as well as potential mitigation measures and the most effective ways to alert the public during an emergency.
The Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan was last published in 2017, and updates are required every five years.
Updates are prepared in coordination with the county’s eight cities, unincorporated communities, water and fire districts and county public safety departments with review and support from state and federal emergency management agencies.
County officials plan to gather public input for 12 months and will conduct public workshops periodically into early next year before publishing the next update later in 2022.
For more information about the project, how to get involved and to sign up for updates, visit https://readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate/.
More information is also available by calling the County Office of Emergency Management at 805-681-5526.