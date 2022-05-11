SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
SpaceX to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Friday
SpaceX is targeting Friday as launch time for its Falcon 9 rocket slated to blast off at 3:07 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4 and carry 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
The same booster also supported NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission that launched from Vandenberg in November 2021 and two other Starlink missions.
Minutes after launch, the reusable first-stage booster will separate from the rocket as designed, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the autonomous spaceport droneship — named "Of Course I Still Love You" — stationed in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.
As in past missions of its kind, the 53 Starlink internet satellites will join the existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world.
SANTA MARIA
Coroner identifies Nipomo man who died in vehicle collision near Hwy 101, Main Street
Sheriff's officials on Thursday identified the Nipomo man who died following a two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 101 near Main Street on Monday.
The Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau named the victim in the crash as 68-year-old Michael James Lewis, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. when a 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria and a 2002 Honda CRV driven by Lewis collided, according to CHP Officer Randall Dworaczyk.
Dworaczyk said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 101, with the Honda in the right lane and Salazar in the left lane, and that an unsafe lane change caused both vehicles to collide.
The collision caused the Honda to overturn multiple times and ultimately travel over the highway's center dividing wall and into the southbound lane, landing on its wheels and blocking traffic in the third, right-hand lane, according to Dworacyzk.
Lewis was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he later died, while Salazar was not injured in the collision.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Dworacyzk.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to come forward and provide a statement, according to CHP officials, who added that any information may be helpful in the investigation.
Those who wish to provide information are asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP officials in person at 1710 Carlotti Drive or by calling 805-349-8728.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Central Coast Literacy Council looking for volunteers
The Central Coast Literacy Council and the Lompoc Literacy Program are looking for volunteer tutors to help adults learn to read and write English.
Volunteers meet one on one with an adult student at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., or Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., for two hours per week.
According to the council, no prior teaching experience or second language skills are necessary to participate.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor can join an upcoming, required tutor training workshop. The first will be at the Lompoc Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18; the second will be virtual via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 9; and the third will take place at the Santa Maria Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 28.
Training materials, space and support are provided at no cost. To register or for more information, visit www.centralcoastliteracycouncil.org or call 805-925-0994, ext. 2837.