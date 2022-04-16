VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
SpaceX Falcon 9 set to launch Sunday after 2 delays
SpaceX has set a new launch window at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base after delaying the launch Friday due to technical difficulties, then Saturday due to excessive upper- level winds forecasted.
Approximately eight minutes post-liftoff, the reusable, two-stage rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 4E and touch down at Landing Zone 4, producing multiple sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon reentry, officials said.
The sonic booms experienced by residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties will depend on weather conditions and other factors, they noted.
A sonic boom is defined as the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or launch vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound that can generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.
The NROL-85 mission is a national security spy satellite payload that will be launched into polar orbit.
SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 15 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches/nrol-85/.
SANTA MARIA
Fire crews extinguish structure fire at strip mall on South Broadway
Crews extinguished a structure fire that broke out at a business located in a Santa Maria strip mall on South Broadway Friday morning.
The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at Pure Water Outlet located in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Emergency responders included five engines, one truck and a battalion commander from the Santa Maria Fire Department, a police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision involving food truck west of Santa Maria
One person sustained a minor injury Friday following a three-vehicle collision involving a food truck west of Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
The collision was reported at 1:25 p.m., when a caller advised dispatch of a head-on vehicle collision between a Honda sedan and a Chevrolet taco truck near the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, a little more than a mile-and-a-half west of Santa Maria, CHP logs show.
In addition to CHP units, emergency responders included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and an American Medical Response ambulance.
One person was reported to be "lying on the side" of the roadway and was treated at the scene, according to scanner traffic.
Logs show that a third vehicle, described as a Ford, also sustained critical damage in the course of the collision. All three vehicles, including the Civic and the Chevrolet, needed to be towed from the scene, according to CHP logs.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, according to officials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County still needs poll workers for primary
Poll workers are still needed for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election, especially in Santa Maria and Lompoc, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office.
Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said poll workers not only support democracy and their communities, but they also receive a stipend of $180 to $310, depending on their position, for working on Election Day and attending poll worker training.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered or preregistered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and would be eligible to register to vote except for the lack of U.S. citizenship.
A poll worker also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be available to serve Election Day from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the poll closing procedures have been completed.
To serve as a poll worker, an individual must attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.
Holland said high school students are also encouraged to apply.
Student poll workers must be at least 16 years old by Election Day, have a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be a student of good standing attending a public or private secondary school.
Students also must have signed approval from the school and a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about being a poll worker and the training process, visit https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.