VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
SpaceX Falcon 9 set to launch Starlink mission this morning
SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 booster containing 50 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:12 a.m. Friday, base officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The Starlink internet satellites will join an existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to the company.
The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, base officials said, where the weather forecast currently calls for mostly sunny skies with a north-northwest wind speed of up to 16 mph.
The reusable first-stage booster was designed to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX has announced a backup launch opportunity for 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public Health confirms death of Orcutt resident from COVID-19
An Orcutt resident over the age of 70 was added Thursday to the long list of Santa Barbara County residents who have died from COVID-19.
The individual was over the age of 70, according to county public health data, and is the 50th resident of Orcutt to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In total, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported 648 deaths due to COVID-19. Forty-seven deaths have been reported in February alone following a major surge of cases that peaked in January.
Forty-seven residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 11 residents in the intensive care unit, the lowest rates in nearly two months, according to county data.
Public health officials continue to urge all residents age 5 and older to complete their initial COVID-19 vaccine series and receive their booster shot when eligible to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
Residents can find a nearby vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211.
LOMPOC
Rotary Club uncorks 36th annual wine-tasting event on Sunday
Area wine lovers are invited to stop by the 36th annual Lompoc Rotary Club wine-tasting and auction event on Sunday to enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and local food purveyors.
The event, which will feature a variety of tastings from over 30 local wineries and breweries, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Cost to attend is a $50 donation which goes to support Lompoc community projects, with a special focus on raising funds for the Lompoc Theatre Project. Both live and silent auctions also will help with fundraising efforts.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, as well as at Southside Coffee, Inklings Printing Co., The Book Store, and through members of the Lompoc Rotary Club or by contacting rotarywineparty@gmail.com.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College, Righetti High to share stage for Folklorico concerts
Returning to Santa Maria, Hancock College’s dance program will present ¡Folklórico! A Celebration of Mexican Dance Culture from March 9 to 12.
“We’re excited to get back to the stage and enjoy something more normal,” said Jesus Solorio, assistant professor and dance program coordinator at Hancock College.
Starting at 7 p.m. in the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway St., the concert will include Folklórico dances from Veracruz, Baja, and others, ending with a style from Jalisco.
Folklórico from different regions features varying complexities and attire, which will be on display all four nights. The performances also will include more contemporary styles, like jazz and salsa dancing.
"It's a great way to honor the heritage of many of our community members," Solorio said.
The event is being held in conjunction with Righetti High School's Ballet Folklórico club, and Hancock’s music club. Hancock alum Joanna Contreras will make a special appearance to perform mariachi vocals.
“The students and families are really excited,” Solorio said. “Righetti has been very good to us and it’s great to see the two communities come together.”
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching Santa Maria Folklórico.
SOLVANG
Earth Day poetry contest returns to the Wildling Museum
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in has opened registration for its annual Earth Day poetry competition that is this year themed "Climate Change: Our Impact."
Santa Barbara County writers of all ages are being invited to submit poetry that interprets the effects of climate change and humanity's role in the issue.
According to the contest guidelines, the competition is intended to honor Earth Day while highlighting the importance of standing up to protect the planet’s dwindling natural resources and working against the threats of climate change.
Former Santa Barbara poet laureates Sojourner Kincaid Rolle (2015-17) and Chryss Yost (2013-15) will judge the entries.
Writers 17 and younger and adult submissions will be judged in separate categories.
The deadline to submit work for consideration is 5 p.m. Monday, March 21.
First prize for adult poetry is $200; second prize is $100; and third prize is a family membership to the Wildling Museum.
First prize for youth poets is $100; second prize is $50; and third prize is a family membership to the Wildling Museum.
For contest guidelines, prize details, and youth and adult entry forms, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2022-earth-day-poetry-competition.