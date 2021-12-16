VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE
SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to launch Saturday morning
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, deploying a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.
The satellite technology seeks to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.
Base officials confirmed Thursday morning that the Starlink 4-4 mission, originally slated to launch Friday morning, was postponed and rescheduled to the same time Saturday morning.
The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, officials said, where the weather forecast calls for clear skies, no cloud cover and 7 mph wind speed.
The reusable first stage booster was designed to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport drone ship located south of the Central Coast in the Pacific Ocean.
The mission follows the Feb. 13 Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg which successfully deployed 51 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit.
SANTA MARIA
Man arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse charges following investigation
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child sex abuse charges after contacting minors over the internet following an investigation by police, according to officials.
Detectives with Santa Maria Police Department's Special Victim's Unit arrested Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, after a search warrant operation at an undisclosed location in the city, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
The investigation into Colima began in early December, when detectives received information that Colima allegedly was involved in contacting minors over the internet for the purposes of obtaining child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography.
Colima was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex charges, with bail set at $100,000, according to Logan.
The Santa Maria Police Department is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and investigates similar crimes.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with further information to contact Officer Matt Silver with the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Volunteers needed to help count county’s homeless people
Volunteers to help count the number of homeless people throughout Santa Barbara County are being sought for the annual Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Several hundred volunteers are needed to conduct the app-based survey from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. that day by seeking out and talking with homeless individuals and families.
United Way of Santa Barbara County has spearheaded the annual count in the past, but this year the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care will assume that role, a Northern Santa Barbara County United Way spokesman said.
However, United Way will continue to be involved by providing support and guidance.
The Point-in-Time Count is essential to bringing resources to the county to address homelessness, as information collected by volunteers is used to plan local assistance systems as well as raise public awareness about the plight of homeless citizens, the spokesman said.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up as teams, but individuals are welcome to sign up and will be assigned to a team, which in turn will be assigned a specific area to canvass for the count.
Virtual training will be provided for all volunteers in January.
To volunteer, visit https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.