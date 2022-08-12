VANDENBERG SFB
SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Friday
SpaceX is targeting Friday for a Falcon 9 launch that will carry 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4.
The instantaneous launch window is set for 2:40 p.m. Friday with a backup launch opportunity set for 10:40 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX announced.
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will blast off with its batch of satellites that will join SpaceX's growing constellation which provides broadband internet service to customers worldwide.
The reusable first-stage booster is expected to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.
SANTA MARIA
Twinkle Time bringing Peruvian pop, fashion and dance to library
Global Music Award winner Twinkle Time will bring multilingual Peruvian pop and Harajuku-style music, fashion and dance to the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday.
The energetic performance slated for 11 a.m. in the Altrusa Theater will educate, entertain and energize children and families, according to a city spokesman.
The project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call the library's Youth Service Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
Follow the library on social media for additional updates on programming, resources and services.
LOMPOC
Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday
Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series.
The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
This year's Old Town Market marked a return of the weekly community event after its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
The summer programming is coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Exxon Mobile.
For more information about upcoming events in Lompoc, visit lompoc.com.