SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang man arrested after replica handgun brandished near Santa Ines Mission
A Solvang man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of a gun charge after he allegedly brandished a replica firearm at the Santa Ines Mission.
The incident was reported at about 4:45 p.m., when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun at the Santa Ines Mission, located in the 1700 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The caller allegedly told dispatchers that they saw a Hispanic male, identified as 23-year-old Jeckson Murcia, wearing a red and black flannel shirt and a backward grey hat, walking in the garden area of the mission with a handgun in his hand.
Upon arrival, deputies quickly established a perimeter and began evacuating the area for the safety of the public while they searched for Murcia, who was located and taken into custody without incident, according to Zick.
When Murcia was detained at the scene and searched, deputies allegedly located a replica handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.
Murcia was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony brandishing of a firearm and released without bail pursuant to Emergency Rule 4, which requires the release of people accused of certain felonies and misdemeanors due to COVID-19.
The person who reported the incident provided a clear and accurate description of Murcia, which greatly aided the deputies' ability to identify and apprehend him, Zick said.
LOS ALAMOS
Female bicyclist sustains major head injury after incident near Skyview Motel
A female bicyclist was knocked unconscious and sustained a major head injury Sunday following an incident near the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos.
Emergency personnel received a call at 7:15 from the hotel, located along the 9100 block of Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Wallace.
The woman, who wasn't identified but is 31 years old and from San Luis Obispo, was with a group of three other females who rode bicycles down the steep road that descends from the hotel.
When the group noticed the 31-year-old wasn't among them following their descent, they went back and located her on the pavement, bleeding from the head, according to Wallace. She was treated on scene and later flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment, according to Wallace.
The incident, which was described as accidental, is under investigation, although the woman's front bicycle tire may have struck the wheel of a car parked along the right-hand side of the road as she descended, according to Wallace. Due to the impact of such a collision, she may have been ejected from her bicycle, with a head injury resulting.
LOMPOC
16-year-old male juvenile arrested in connection to North F Street shooting
A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that occurred on North F Street in Lompoc.
Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of North F Street at about 1:15 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Upon arrival, officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and during a search, they located a juvenile who allegedly was in possession of a handgun. No injuries were reported.
It wasn't clear if the juvenile committed the shooting, which is under investigation, according to Arias.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss 'The Invention of Wings'
The Valley Reads Book Club will discuss Sue Monk Kidd's 2015 novel "The Invention of Wings" at its upcoming meeting on Aug. 3.
Kidd's bestselling fiction work tells the story of the Grimké sisters, Sarah and Angelina, daughters of a wealthy, slave-owning family and their relationship with Handful, a woman enslaved by the family.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Those interested in participating in the book club meeting can register via the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
All five library branches in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Guadalupe, as well as the Bookmobile, are open for in-person service. For more information about library locations and hours, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.