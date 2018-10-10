Guadalupe
Social media threat prompts lockdown at McKenzie school
A social media threat to McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe prompted an hourlong lockdown Tuesday morning.
The lockdown began after police were alerted to a social media threat made against the school involving a firearm, according to Carlos Limon, interim chief for Guadalupe Police. The department immediately ordered a complete lockdown of the campus, at 9 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 10:35 a.m. after law enforcement determined that the school was safe and secure.
At 3:30 p.m., district officials were informed that the individual responsible for the threat had been located and apprehended, according to GUSD Superintendent Emilio Handall. Parents and guardians also were notified.
"We take these threats very seriously with everything that's going on," Limon said Tuesday afternoon. "Our main concern is child safety."
Limon said the department is continuing its investigation into the matter.
Santa Barbara County
Citizens have until Oct. 22 to register to vote in Nov. 6 General Election
Citizens of Santa Barbara County still have time to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election.
County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland said the deadline to register vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 22, and it can be done online or in-person.
Eligible citizens can complete an online form on the Secretary of State’s Office website at registertovote.ca.gov.
Holland said most libraries, post offices and Department of Motor Vehicle offices have voter registration forms citizens can fill out and file in-person at a County Registrar of Voters Office.
In the North County, citizens can register in the Registrar of Voters Office in Suite 134 of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
In the South County, citizens can register in the Registrar of Voters office at 4440‐A Calle Real at Honor Farm Road in Santa Barbara.
Holland noted that citizens who have had a name change or moved to a new address since they last registered must reregister to vote.
Registration status can be verified on the Registrar of Voters Office website at www.sbcvote.com by clicking the “Voter Registration Lookup” link.
To be eligible to vote in California, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of California, 18 years of age or older on Election Day, not currently imprisoned or on parole for a felony conviction of a felony and not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law.